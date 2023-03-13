The 50 30 20 budget rule is a simple way to save money
The rule keeps budgeting simple while helping prioritize savings and pay off debt.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
If you’re looking for a way to budget that can help you save money and more effectively manage your finances, consider the 50 30 20 budget rule. It can be a great tool to see where your money is going each month, helping you make changes where needed. If you find budgeting challenging, using the 50 30 20 rule is a good place to start as it keeps things simple while helping you prioritize saving and paying off debt.
What is the 50 30 20 budget rule?
The 50 30 20 rule is a form of budgeting that splits your monthly, after-tax income into three major categories: necessities, wants and savings.
50% — necessities
Allocate 50% of your income towards necessities. These are expenses that you just can't avoid. They include items such as:
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
- Housing
- Utility bills
- Food
- Transportation
- Child care
- Insurance (car, home, life)
30% — wants
Since life would be miserable if you didn't have a few splurges every once in a while, budget 30% of your take-home income towards “wants.” This category obviously includes all non-essential purchases.
- Subscription streaming services, such as HBO Max (opens in new tab) or ESPN Plus (opens in new tab)
- Vacations
- Dining out
- Theatre, concerts, sports matches
- Leisure goods, luxury household items, apparel
20% — savings
The remaining 20% of your income should be put in savings, whether it's longer-term savings — your retirement account — or for more short-term savings needs e.g. a rainy day fund, or to pay off any debt you have.
While this section makes up the smallest portion of your overall income, it's the most important. Although you should nearly always pay off debt first if you're unsure whether or not to prioritize saving or paying off balances, consider interest rates on any debt you have. If interest rates on that debt are high, it's usually recommended to put all 20% towards paying off that debt. However, if your debt interest rates are fairly low, consider putting 10% towards savings and using the remaining 10% to make payments against debt.
Search for the best savings rates using our tool in partnership with Bankrate, which will help you find the best rates that are also FDIC or NCUA-insured.
Example of a 50 30 20 budget
Here’s an example of budgeting using the 50 30 20 rule.
If you bring home $5,000 after-tax a month, according to the rule you'd split your income as follows:
- $2,500, 50% of your income, is allocated towards necessities — rent, utilities and groceries.
- $1,500, 30% of your income, is allocated towards things you want, whether it’s the latest iPhone or a fresh outfit.
- $1,000, 20% of your income, is set aside for saving or for paying off debts.
If you have low-interest debt, you might consider putting 10% ($500) towards an emergency fund and another 10% towards a personal loan.
Bottom Line
Overall, the 50 30 20 rule is a simple guideline for budgeting, but it may not be the right fit for everyone’s financial situation. For example, you may have a lot of expenses to pay each month, that take up more than 50% of your monthly income, leaving little to allocate towards "wants" and savings. However, it can be a useful framework for individuals who prefer a structured approach to budgeting.
Related Content
- Household Budget Worksheet
- Retiring in Uncertain Times? Try the Bucket Strategy!
- 9 Life Events that Require You to Revise Your Budget
- Make a Plan to Start Repaying Student Loans
Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.
-
-
Gas Prices on the Rise: How High Could They Go in a Spring Surge?
With gas prices on the rise nationwide, we look at how high they could go by summer, plus tips to reduce your pain at the pump.
By Ben Demers • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Gains as Treasury Yields Collapse
The tech-heavy index swung higher Monday as investors sought out safety in government bonds.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
How Our Family Fights Inflation
Budgeting Millennials typically spend more than other generations on certain expenses that have been increasing most rapidly. Here are some tips to cut your losses.
By Lisa Gerstner • Published
-
Gas Prices Around the World
Budgeting Many world gas prices can make what Americans pay at the pump seem like a bargain. But not all.
By David Muhlbaum • Last updated
-
What You Can Do About Medical Debt
Budgeting Millions of Americans are awash in debt from medical care. If you’re one of them, we have your options, whether the bills are new or a collector is calling.
By Elaine Silvestrini • Published
-
What to Do When You Can’t Pay Holiday Debt
Budgeting More Americans borrowed money to pay for holiday purchases and now the bill is due. Balance transfer cards offer a reprieve.
By Elaine Silvestrini • Published
-
Is Budgeting Overrated?
Budgeting Take it from a financial planner, not everyone needs a budget. In fact, sometimes a budget can distract you from the real solutions to your financial problems.
By Matt J. Goren, Ph.D., CFP® • Published
-
Holiday Shopping in 2021 Will Be a Struggle
Smart Buying We’re starting our forecasting for Black Friday (and beyond) early — because you’re going to need the head start.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
Make a Plan to Start Repaying Student Loans
Paying for College The pandemic-era pause on student loan repayments is scheduled to end September 30. If you can’t afford payments, you have options.
By Emma Patch • Last updated
-
The Ultimate Guide to Amazon Prime Day 2021: When It Starts, the Best and Worst Deals, Competing Events, More
spending Prime members can plan their Prime Day purchases in advance to efficiently score the biggest and best deals throughout the two-day event.
By Bob Niedt • Published