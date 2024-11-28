America’s Safest and Wealthiest Retirement Towns. How Does Your Town Rank?
Oro Valley, Arizona, takes the top spot as the safest and wealthiest retirement town, while no Florida-based retirement town made the list, survey shows.
Retirement is all about freedom and choice. It’s doing what you want on your terms, like moving to a new town to be closer to family, craving warmer weather or simply wishing for a different view from your kitchen window. Making sure the retirement town you choose is safe and yet still provides everything you need when you retire is vital to any move.
Analyzing data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, GoBankingRates found cities that are both "wealthy" and "safe." Cities were considered when at least 25% of the population was age 65 or older.
Here are the top ten ranked for safety and livability with low crime, high retirement income and affordable living for retirees.
1. Oro Valley, Arizona
Oro Valley is a suburban town six miles north of Tucson, Arizona. It sits at the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains. In 2020, the population was 47,070. Called the "Upscale Tech Mecca" of Southern Arizona, Oro Valley has a median household income nearly 50% higher than most towns of the same size.
- Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.57
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.41
- Ages 65+ average retirement income: $52,098
- Single-family average home value: $525,380
- Livability score: 81
2. Pinehurst, North Carolina
Pinehurst, dubbed the "Home of American Golf,” is a village in Moore County, North Carolina. In 2020, the population was 17,581, including the village and the Pinehurst Golf Resort, which has hosted multiple U.S. Open Championships. In the early 2020s, the area was considered one of the best micropolitan areas in North Carolina for the quality of local amenities, solid medical complexes and tourism.
- Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.43
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.40
- Ages 65+ average retirement income: $50,351
- Single-family average home value: $542,557
- Livability score: 73
3. Bella Vista, Arkansas
Bella Vista is situated at the base of the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas. Between the 2000 and 2020 censuses, the city experienced an 82% growth in population. The town is considered a retirement community with low crime and abundant medical and recreational facilities aimed at retirees.
- Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.48
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.81
- Ages 65+ average retirement income: $32,209
- Single-family average home value: $336,590
- Livability score: 65
4. Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Rancho Palos Verdes is located south of Los Angeles on the Pacific Ocean. It’s an affluent community with a median household income of $118,893. It also offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, like hiking, camping and walking on the beach. The city had a population of 42,287 as of 2020.
- Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.18
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.48
- Ages 65+ average retirement income: $72,238
- Single-family average home value: $1,913,039
- Livability score: 58
5. Georgetown, Texas
Located about 30 miles north of Austin, Texas, the city has a population of 96,312, according to 2023 census estimates. The estimated median household income in 2022 was $97,533 with the average price of a single-family home of about $443,000. The crime rate is much lower than the U.S. average, and amenities for seniors are abundant.
- Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.59
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.71
- Ages 65+ average retirement income: $46,886
- Single-family average home value: $442,904
- Livability score: 83
6. Centerville, Ohio
Centerville is a suburb of Dayton, Ohio, with a population of 25,156 in 2022. The town has a median income of $80,518 and the average single-family home sells for just over $329,000. The town is known for low crime and a lower cost of living than many towns of the same size. Although a smaller city, Centerville offers many amenities targeted to seniors, as well as a robust medical community.
- Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.47
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 14.01
- Ages 65+ average retirement income: $36,275
- Single-family average home value: $329,817
- Livability score: 84
7. Mesquite, Nevada
Mesquite sits on the Arizona state line, about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. In 2020, the population was 21,992. Still, single-family home values are on the upper end of $400,000. Crime is low, the weather is hot and winters are mild. It is a growing retirement community that offers several casino resorts and golf courses.
- Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.89
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.97
- Ages 65+ average retirement income: $39,396
- Single-family average home value: $406,306
- Livability score: 76
8. Lincoln, California
Lincoln is part of the Sacramento metropolitan area in northern California. The city grew 282% in ten years, between 2000 and 2010, making it the fastest-growing city in the U.S. for cities over 10,000 people. Its population in 2022 was 52,534, with just over 23% over the age of 65. Lincoln is hot in the summer and cool and wet in the winter. Although home values are high, the Bay area and its abundant recreational activities and medical facilities nearby make Lincoln a top ten city for retirees.
- Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.43
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.91
- Ages 65+ average retirement income: $47,966
- Single-family average home value: $646,552
- Livability score: 67
9. Prescott, Arizona
Prescott is a picturesque city located in northern Arizona. Over the past several years, the town has grown and flourished, and home prices have skyrocketed in response. Known as a vacation spot for tourists, Prescott has low crime, warm summers and mild winters, a welcoming change for people relocating out of colder areas of the country.
- Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 3.51
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 14.42
- Ages 65+ average retirement income: $40,660
- Single-family average home value: $614,569
- Livability score: 72
10. Huntley, Illinois
Huntley is 48 miles northwest of the Chicago Loop. A bedroom community, the population in 2022 was 28,138. The average Chicago home value is currently $298,325, according to Zillow, while the average home in Huntley goes for over $400,000. However, the crime rate is much, much lower. The city boasts a small downtown area, with various restaurants and small shops designed to attract the over-65 age group, and commuting into the city of Chicago makes it easy to access major amenities and healthcare.
- Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.42
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.19
- Ages 65+ average retirement income: $30,962
- Single-family average home value: $400,135
- Livability score: 73
Not sure if one of these ten towns is right for you? Check out our “Best Places To Retire in the U.S., or explore the additional 20 safest and wealthiest towns in the GoBankingRates survey.
