Best Places to Retire in the U.S.
Whether it reflects the warmer weather, quality healthcare or a low tax burden, Florida ranks number one as a retirement paradise on WalletHub's 2024 survey.
Florida, Colorado and Virginia top the list of the best places to retire in the U.S. in 2024, according to a new survey from WalletHub. The study compared the 50 states across 46 key indicators, from tax rates and the cost of living to access to quality medical care and fun activities.
Regardless of the reason for moving in retirement — living closer to family, cheaper cost of living, downsizing, better healthcare or just wanting a different view out of the kitchen window, being informed before you change your address is a smart move.
So, what are the best states to retire in? We’ve highlighted the top 10.
|Rank
|State
|Total Score*
|Affordability
|Quality of Life
|Healthcare
|1
|Florida
|62
|4
|1
|29
|2
|Colorado
|61
|14
|27
|3
|3
|Virginia
|61
|11
|13
|11
|4
|Delaware
|60
|3
|34
|22
|5
|Wyoming
|59
|7
|7
|37
|6
|Idaho
|58
|9
|24
|24
|7
|New Hampshire
|58
|28
|8
|5
|8
|Minnesota
|58
|39
|4
|1
|9
|Montana
|57
|21
|12
|16
|10
|Pennsylvania
|56
|35
|2
|8
*Rounded up or down. A rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.
Among the top ten states to retire, Florida comes in at number one, followed by Colorado, Virginia, Delaware, Wyoming, Idaho, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Montana and Pennsylvania. The next 15 states also earn the distinction of being good states to retire in 2024.
- South Carolina
- Utah
- South Dakota
- Arizona
- North Carolina
- Massachusetts
- California
- Wisconsin
- North Dakota
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Nebraska
- Maine
- Alabama
- Ohio
“Being retired brings freedom, but it also naturally comes with financial constraints, with many seniors living on a fixed income. To make the most of your retirement savings, you should retire in a state where the cost of living and tax rates are friendly to retirees if you have the resources,” says Cassandra Happe, WalletHub Analyst. “You should also consider factors like the quality of the state’s healthcare system and the abundance of activities that you enjoy.”
Still not certain if making a move is best for you? Check out the Worst Places to Retire in the U.S., based on 46 key indicators like not-so-easy access to quality healthcare, higher housing costs and taxes.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
