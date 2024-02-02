Worst Places to Retire in the U.S.
Whether it reflects the quality of life, quality of healthcare or affordability, Kentucky ranks last as a retirement destination on WalletHub's 2024 survey.
Kentucky, New Jersey, and Mississippi top the list of the worst places to retire in the U.S. in 2024, according to a new survey from WalletHub. The study compared the 50 states across 46 key indicators, from tax rates and the cost of living to access to quality medical care and fun activities.
However, unlike the companion Best Places to Retire in the U.S., these ten worst states to retire in 2024 generally have higher taxes and crime rates, and inadequate healthcare facilities.
When looking forward to retirement, choosing a location that offers a healthy and happy retreat from the day-to-day grind is an obvious consideration. Living comfortably, having access to quality healthcare, lower housing costs or moving closer to family may all be motivations to make a move or just stay put.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
So, before handing in your resignation letter, consider carefully where you want to live (or don't want to live) before you get a move on.
What are the worst states to retire in? We've highlighted the bottom 10.
|Rank
|State
|Total Score*
|Affordability
|Quality of Life
|Healthcare
|41
|Illinois
|47
|47
|16
|26
|42
|Arkansas
|47
|13
|49
|42
|43
|Washington
|47
|45
|17
|27
|44
|New York
|47
|50
|10
|12
|45
|Louisiana
|46
|16
|46
|47
|46
|Oklahoma
|46
|17
|47
|45
|47
|Rhode Island
|45
|42
|42
|23
|48
|Mississippi
|44
|12
|50
|48
|49
|New Jersey
|44
|49
|35
|20
|50
|Kentucky
|43
|32
|41
|44
*Rounded up or down. A rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.
Of the ten worst states to retire in, Kentucky holds the unfortunate distinction of being No. 1, followed by New Jersey, Mississippi, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New York, Washington, Arkansas and Illinois. Although each of these states have their redeeming qualities, these next 15 states also represent less than ideal states for retirees in 2024.
- Hawaii
- Alaska
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Georgia
- New Mexico
- Texas
- Nevada
- Connecticut
- Indiana
- Vermont
- Oregon
- Maryland
- Tennesee
- West Virginia
It's likely there is no one perfect place to retire that matches all of your needs. If that were the case, choosing an area of the country would be simple. To find the best place that makes sense for you, carefully consider various factors such as your health, ideal climate, finances and how you plan to spend your well-earned free time.
Related Content
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
-
-
Best Places to Retire in the U.S.
Whether it's warmer weather, quality healthcare or a low tax burden, Florida ranks number one as a retirement paradise.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Do You Have the Five Pillars of Retirement Planning in Place?
A solid retirement plan requires planning in these five areas so you’re covered on everything from taxes to health care expenses to what happens to your estate when you’re gone.
By Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC® Published