Kentucky, New Jersey, and Mississippi top the list of the worst places to retire in the U.S. in 2024, according to a new survey from WalletHub. The study compared the 50 states across 46 key indicators, from tax rates and the cost of living to access to quality medical care and fun activities.

However, unlike the companion Best Places to Retire in the U.S., these ten worst states to retire in 2024 generally have higher taxes and crime rates, and inadequate healthcare facilities.

When looking forward to retirement, choosing a location that offers a healthy and happy retreat from the day-to-day grind is an obvious consideration. Living comfortably, having access to quality healthcare, lower housing costs or moving closer to family may all be motivations to make a move or just stay put.

So, before handing in your resignation letter, consider carefully where you want to live (or don't want to live) before you get a move on.

What are the worst states to retire in? We've highlighted the bottom 10.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank State Total Score* Affordability Quality of Life Healthcare 41 Illinois 47 47 16 26 42 Arkansas 47 13 49 42 43 Washington 47 45 17 27 44 New York 47 50 10 12 45 Louisiana 46 16 46 47 46 Oklahoma 46 17 47 45 47 Rhode Island 45 42 42 23 48 Mississippi 44 12 50 48 49 New Jersey 44 49 35 20 50 Kentucky 43 32 41 44

*Rounded up or down. A rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

Of the ten worst states to retire in, Kentucky holds the unfortunate distinction of being No. 1, followed by New Jersey, Mississippi, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New York, Washington, Arkansas and Illinois. Although each of these states have their redeeming qualities, these next 15 states also represent less than ideal states for retirees in 2024.

Hawaii

Alaska

Iowa

Kansas

Georgia

New Mexico

Texas

Nevada

Connecticut

Indiana

Vermont

Oregon

Maryland

Tennesee

West Virginia

It's likely there is no one perfect place to retire that matches all of your needs. If that were the case, choosing an area of the country would be simple. To find the best place that makes sense for you, carefully consider various factors such as your health, ideal climate, finances and how you plan to spend your well-earned free time.