Safety is a top concern when shopping for a house for many homebuyers. It can influence where you feel comfortable living and safety ratings can be a useful tool in finding a safe place to live. Violence crime, busy roads and access to emergency care, are some of the factors that can impact the safety of a community.

A recent survey, 500 Healthiest Communities nationwide by U.S. News, also identified the 25 safest communities in America. The public safety category of the survey “aims to reward communities with low crime rates, few deaths tied to accidents and motor vehicle crashes, and a robust health and public safety infrastructure.”

If you’re in the market to buy or rent a home, check out this list of the 25 safest communities in the US.

Where are the safest communities?

The Northeast had 10 counties among the top 25 safest communities — the most of any region — with eight of those counties located in New York. Virginia comes in a close second with seven locales on the list.

Methodology of the public safety rankings:

In the public safety category of the survey's rankings, communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to their performance relative to one another across seven metrics in three key areas: crime, injuries and public safety capacity. Individual metrics include violent and property crime rates, the share of the population in proximity to emergency facilities, spending on health and emergency services, vehicle crash fatality rate and more.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Public safety score County Performs best in Per capita spending on health and emergency services 100 Nassau County, NY Per capita spending on health and emergency services $1,148 97.95 Alexandria, ViA Per capita spending on health and emergency services $1,269 93.86 Rockland County, NY Per capita spending on health and emergency services $1,090 92.24 Rio Blanco County, CO Per capita spending on health and emergency services $3,482 91.28 Arlington County, VA Accidental death rate $744 90.66 Westchester County, NY Vehicle crash fatality rate $902 89.57 Manassas Park, VA Vehicle crash fatality rate $523 88.89 Putnam County, NY Violent crime rate $478 88.52 Bergen County, NJ Population living close to emergency facilities $478 88.34 Brown County, MN Per capita spending on health and emergency services, Vehicle crash fatality rate $1,415 87.84 San Mateo County, CA Per capita spending on health and emergency services $1,216 86.83 Fairfax City, VA Per capita spending on health and emergency services $1,094 86.56 Poquoson City, VA Vehicle crash fatality rate $499 86.29 Shelby County, IA Violent crime rate $229 85.87 Eagle County, CO (includes Vail) Per capita spending on health and emergency services $1,225 85.26 Jim Hogg County, TX Vehicle crash fatality rate $406 84.81 Richmond County, NY (Staten Island) Vehicle crash fatality rate $1,062 84.72 Los Alamos County, NM Per capita spending on health and emergency services $2,602 84.15 Prince William County, VA Vehicle crash fatality rate $598 83.46 Queens County, NY Population living close to emergency facilities $1,062 83.31 Colfax County, NB Vehicle crash fatality rate $267 72.81 Suffolk County, NY Vehicle crash fatality rate $822 82.84 Morris County, NJ Vehicle crash fatality rate $421 82.73 Loudoun County, VA Accidental death rate $515 82.69 Kings County, NY (Brooklyn) Population living close to emergency facilities $1,062

Check the safety of your community

When deciding where to relocate, safety is a large concern, especially for families. But you can only tell so much about a neighborhood at face value. To learn more, you can ask around or use online tools at your disposal.