25 Safest Communities in America

These communities scored highly across seven metrics in three key areas: crime, injuries and public safety preparedness.

Safety is a top concern when shopping for a house for many homebuyers. It can influence where you feel comfortable living and safety ratings can be a useful tool in finding a safe place to live. Violence crime, busy roads and access to emergency care, are some of the factors that can impact the safety of a community. 

A recent survey, 500 Healthiest Communities nationwide  by U.S. News, also identified the 25 safest communities in America. The public safety category of the survey “aims to reward communities with low crime rates, few deaths tied to accidents and motor vehicle crashes, and a robust health and public safety infrastructure.”  

If you’re in the market to buy or rent a home, check out this list of the 25 safest communities in the US.

Where are the safest communities? 

The Northeast had 10 counties among the top 25 safest communities — the most of any region — with eight of those counties located in New York. Virginia comes in a close second with seven locales on the list. 

Methodology of the public safety rankings:

In the public safety category of the survey's rankings, communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to their performance relative to one another across seven metrics in three key areas: crime, injuries and public safety capacity. Individual metrics include violent and property crime rates, the share of the population in proximity to emergency facilities, spending on health and emergency services, vehicle crash fatality rate and more.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Public safety scoreCountyPerforms best inPer capita spending on health and emergency services
100 Nassau County, NYPer capita spending on health and emergency services$1,148
97.95Alexandria, ViAPer capita spending on health and emergency services$1,269
93.86Rockland County, NYPer capita spending on health and emergency services$1,090
92.24Rio Blanco County, COPer capita spending on health and emergency services$3,482
91.28Arlington County, VAAccidental death rate$744
90.66Westchester County, NYVehicle crash fatality rate$902
89.57Manassas Park, VAVehicle crash fatality rate$523
88.89Putnam County, NYViolent crime rate$478
88.52Bergen County, NJPopulation living close to emergency facilities$478
88.34Brown County, MN Per capita spending on health and emergency services, Vehicle crash fatality rate$1,415
87.84San Mateo County, CAPer capita spending on health and emergency services$1,216
86.83Fairfax City, VAPer capita spending on health and emergency services$1,094
86.56Poquoson City, VAVehicle crash fatality rate$499
86.29Shelby County, IAViolent crime rate$229
85.87Eagle County, CO (includes Vail)Per capita spending on health and emergency services$1,225
85.26Jim Hogg County, TXVehicle crash fatality rate$406
84.81Richmond County, NY (Staten Island)Vehicle crash fatality rate$1,062
84.72Los Alamos County, NMPer capita spending on health and emergency services$2,602
84.15Prince William County, VAVehicle crash fatality rate$598
83.46Queens County, NYPopulation living close to emergency facilities$1,062
83.31Colfax County, NBVehicle crash fatality rate$267
72.81Suffolk County, NYVehicle crash fatality rate$822
82.84Morris County, NJVehicle crash fatality rate$421
82.73Loudoun County, VAAccidental death rate$515
82.69Kings County, NY (Brooklyn)Population living close to emergency facilities$1,062

Check the safety of your community

When deciding where to relocate, safety is a large concern, especially for families. But you can only tell so much about a neighborhood at face value. To learn more, you can ask around or use online tools at your disposal.

  • Use a crime mapping service. Crime mapping sites allow you to view crime statistics in a neighborhood by entering the address of your desired location. Sites such as SpotCrime.  The site break down crimes by date and type of crime, such as violent crime or property crime.
  • Review the national sex offender public website (NSOPW). The NSOPW is a free tool  from the U.S. Department of Justice.  Family Watchdog offers free notifications that help keep you updated with offenders that move in/out of your area.
  • Talk with people who currently live In the area. Connect with neighbors whether in person or online. Afterall, neighbors should have the best insight into what goes on and what you can expect.
  •  Walk or drive around the neighborhood. Attend a local community event, check out local businesses and if children play outside, this may be a good sign that you’re in a safe neighborhood.
