Where to Retire For the Perfect Mix of Health and Happiness

Eating well, staying active, getting enough sleep, and having strong relationships are key to a longer, healthier life. Studies back this up. A balanced diet can reduce chronic disease risk by 20–30% , according to Harvard Health, and regular exercise can add anywhere from three to seven years to life expectancy.

Whether you're 55 or 105, your healthcare needs will almost always increase as you age, and finding an environment that promotes happiness and health while also providing top-notch healthcare can be a real challenge, one that is far different from when you were 20 or 30 years old.

We pored through data from MedicareGuide and Caring.com to find the best states for overall senior health. How does your state rank?

Best state for retiree health and happiness

Minnesota — The North Star State ranks #1 in healthcare for older people, due to a combination of costs, quality, and access to long-term care and support services. The state has a robust network of state-of-the-art medical facilities that meet the needs of older adults, including the world-famous Mayo Clinic. The Minnesota Senior Health Options (MSHO) program combines many health programs into one comprehensive package for those 65 and older and assigns care coordinators to help seniors manage all of their healthcare needs. Minnesota also ranks high in average monthly insurance premium cost savings.

Honorable mentions — North Dakota, Massachusetts, California, Nebraska and Hawaii.

Best state for retiree happiness

Utah — Out of all 50 states, Utah tops the list with the most contented retirees. The Beehive state scores high thanks to its supportive environment and having a low percentage of people 65+ living alone, reducing the risk of social isolation and anxiety. Utah’s top spot also comes as no surprise, as over 44% of seniors in the state volunteer — the highest rate in the U.S.

Honorable mentions — Idaho, Connecticut, Delaware, Nebraska and Hawaii.

Best state for a low cost of living for retirees

West Virginia — The Mountain State is ranked as the best state for a low cost of living, about 16% lower than the national average. This means that older residents can make the most of the state's lower housing and food costs, transportation, taxes and living expenses, while enjoying healthcare costs that are around 2.3% more affordable than most other states.

Honorable mentions — Arkansas, Mississippi, West Virginia, South Dakota and Oklahoma.

Best state for the highest life expectancy for retirees

Hawaii — The Aloha State has one of the highest life expectancies in the U.S., and it’s not surprising — those stunning beaches and warm tropical vibes seem to be just what older people love. Add to that the islanders’ healthy habits, like staying active and embracing the outdoors, and you’ve got a recipe for physical and emotional wellness that keeps seniors thriving. According to the CDC, a single session of moderate to vigorous physical activity can provide almost immediate benefits for your health and prevent many chronic diseases.

Honorable mentions — Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Minnesota.

Best state for retiree health insurance

New Hampshire — Based on information from the Kaiser Family Foundation, New Hampshire ranks at the top for low health insurance costs, with premiums priced at an average of $323 per month. (For comparison, premiums cost an average of $841 per month in Vermont). What does that mean for older people? If you’re over the age of 65, you’ll likely pay more for insurance than when you were in your twenties, so squeezing out the best insurance for the lowest cost just makes sense. It can also help lower your anxiety if and when unexpected costs arise due to an illness.

Honorable mentions: Minnesota, Michigan, Maryland, Massachusetts and Virginia.

States with the best overall retiree health ranking

By 2030, the U.S. population aged 65 and older is projected to have reached roughly 71.6 million, based on estimates from S&P Global . Most older people will need quality healthcare to meet their most basic needs. Although every state has access to healthcare (most of which is very good), Caring.com lists these 10 as the best:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Overall Senior Health Ranking State 1 Utah 2 Colorado 3 Vermont 4 New Hampshire 5 Minnesota 6 Hawaii 7 Washington 8 Connecticut 9 Delaware 10 Maryland

Last word

Research shows that happiness improves with age , with 88% of those in their 60s and 91% in their 70s or older describing themselves as ‘pretty happy’ or ‘very happy.’ And since happiness and good health typically go hand-in-hand, it makes sense that living in a state that offers the best of both worlds can be the best medicine for retirees. 'Happiness-testing' your retirement isn’t a one-and-done process — things can change. That’s why it’s important to look at your ability to withstand stress if your situation changes. Like Mark Twain once said, “Wrinkles should merely indicate where smiles have been.”