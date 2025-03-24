3 Trending Luxury Travel Destinations for 2025
From icy adventures in Antarctica to tranquil stays in Kyoto, here are three trending high-end escapes that luxury travelers are eyeing for 2025.
Luxury travel can take many forms — whether it’s a once-in-a-lifetime bucket list adventure or a destination made famous by social media. Some travelers seek meaningful, immersive experiences, while others are after the perfect Instagram photo in a place everyone seems to be flocking to.
Either way, luxury travel trends are constantly shifting. They're influenced by everything from the growing interest in solo adventures to lifestyle priorities like health, wellness and convenience. Increasingly, travelers are drawn to curated, hassle-free itineraries that deliver high-end experiences without the extra planning.
Each year, Virtuoso — a global network of luxury travel agencies — releases a trend report that offers a glimpse into how affluent travelers are thinking, what they value most and the types of destinations catching their eye.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
For 2025, the report reveals a growing interest in colder, off-the-beaten-path locales like Antarctica and Iceland, along with a surge in solo-friendly cruises and purpose-driven travel experiences.
With that in mind, here are the three trending luxury travel destinations to watch in 2025.
1. Antarctica
Travelers agree: the best way to see Antarctica is by cruise line. According to Virtuoso, more and more travelers are heading to colder destinations to avoid crowds, escape rising temps and have a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Luxury cruise packages from companies like Kensington Tours start at $11,500 for 13 days and go up to $31,482 for a 24-day cruise.
If you prefer to see the continent on foot, there are luxury tour options that include private travel. White Desert offers a number of trip packages with an emphasis on different artistic endeavors, like photography.
Get up-close access to penguin colonies on a five to six day trip that starts at $71,500 per person and includes private jet travel. Or, opt for a day trip from Cape Town for $15,950 per person that includes a hike, champagne picnic and more.
For 2025, it's not enough for consumers to just say they went on a luxurious vacation; they want to go to a place that most people have not seen and get that once in a lifetime experience that will set them apart from their peers.
And, as the Virtuoso luxury travel trends report noted, "Antarctica, with its expanding cruise options and pristine, icy landscapes, has surged in popularity, climbing from fifth place last year to second among the top destinations to watch."
This might be in part due to climate change; travelers aren't sure how much longer icy destinations will be preserved, while also trying to escape rising hot temperatures in other parts of the world.
2. The Seychelles, East Africa
Due to the popularity of reality TV shows like Below Deck: Down Under, which highlights the pristine beauty of the Seychelles, this Indian Ocean archipelago is quickly climbing the ranks as one of the world’s most sought-after luxury travel destinations.
For travelers seeking the ultimate in luxury, chartering a private yacht is a popular way to explore the 115 islands. Weekly charters average around $400,000, offering guests a floating five-star experience complete with private chefs, onboard spas and dedicated crew members. The payoff? Unrivaled access to secluded coves, world-class scuba diving spots, and untouched coral reefs, many of which are only reachable by boat.
High-end hospitality brands are making major investments in the region, with new properties from Four Seasons and the Waldorf Astoria setting the standard for opulence. Think overwater villas, private infinity pools, holistic wellness centers and curated eco-experiences that showcase the islands’ natural beauty — all tailored for the discerning traveler.
As infrastructure grows and demand rises, the Seychelles are solidifying their reputation as the new gold standard in elite tropical getaways.
3. Kyoto, Japan
While Tokyo has long reigned as Japan’s top trending travel hotspot, Kyoto is quickly rising in the ranks. Especially among luxury travelers seeking a more serene, culturally immersive experience. Known for its centuries-old temples, traditional teahouses and lush bamboo forests, Kyoto offers a unique blend of history, tranquility and natural beauty that makes it a standout destination.
Kyoto’s peaceful atmosphere is the perfect antidote to the buzz of modern city life. After a day spent exploring gardens, walking through Arashiyama’s famed bamboo grove, or visiting the iconic Fushimi Inari shrine, travelers can unwind at one of the city’s many five-star hotels.
For an indulgent stay, consider Roku Kyoto, nestled near the base of the Takagamine mountains and overlooking the peaceful Tenjin River. The hotel offers natural hot spring baths and close proximity to the golden Kinkaku-ji (Golden Pavilion) temple.
Another top-tier option is the Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto, located in the beautifully preserved Higashiyama Ward. This luxury retreat features a centuries-old pond garden, world-class dining and a full-service spa, all within walking distance of Kyoto’s most treasured cultural landmarks.
With its rich heritage and understated elegance, Kyoto is proving to be the perfect destination for luxury travelers seeking balance, beauty and a deeper connection to Japan’s timeless traditions.
RELATED CONTENT
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Brittany Leitner is a freelance journalist with over 10 years of experience in lifestyle, health, and more. She received a Digital Health Award for her reporting in 2019 as well as numerous awards for her work in poetry. She previously held positions as senior editor at Elite Daily and managing editor at The Dr. Oz Show. Follow her online @britariail.
-
-
How to Manage Money Like a Millionaire: Smart Wealth-Building Strategies
Explore how to manage money like a millionaire. Learn the savings, investment and financial planning strategies used by high-net-worth individuals to build lasting wealth.
By Jacob Wolinsky Published
-
Social Security Fairness Act: Five Financial Planning Issues to Revisit
More money as a public-sector retiree is great, but there could be unintended consequences with taxes, Medicare and more if you're not careful.
By Daniel Goodman, CFP®, CLU® Published
-
20 Ways to Clean Up Your Finances This Spring
Spring cleaning is therapeutic and stops costly problems from building up around the home. Why not tackle the dusty corners of your finances at the same time?
By Lisa Gerstner Published
-
Are You a High Earner But Still Broke? Five Fixes for That
If you're a HENRY (a higher earner, not rich yet) but feel like you still live paycheck to paycheck, there are steps you can take to get control of your financial future.
By Mallon FitzPatrick, CFP®, AEP®, CLU® Published
-
Planning Summer Travel? Use These Strategies
To save money on summer travel, book your tickets well ahead of time, use technology and avoid popular destinations.
By Sandra Block Published
-
My First $1 Million: Writer, 59, New England
A 59-year-old writer living in New England explains how they made $1 million as part of Kiplinger's My First $1 Million series.
By Joyce Lamb Published
-
4 Homes for Sale With Basketball Courts for March Madness
Several recent real estate listings in the U.S. feature basketball courts fit for March Madness addicts — and alums.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
Five Things That Are Spiking Your Insurance Premium
It's a drag, but just as your expenses keep rising, so does the cost of doing business as an insurance company. That means higher premiums.
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS Published
-
How Savvy Is Your Financial Adviser? Three Ways to Find Out
Don't be afraid to ask your adviser if they're keeping up with industry developments and their own training. How else can you know they're giving good advice?
By Sean Walters, CAE® Published
-
Best Buy Tech Fest: Shop Exclusive Deals on Top Tech
Best Buy’s Tech Fest is live. Shop major discounts on laptops, TVs, and smart home devices for a limited time.
By Carla Ayers Published