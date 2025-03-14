How to Fly Private Without Breaking the Bank

Once upon a time, the "American dream" was all about buying a house, having 2.5 kids, and living happily ever after in a neighborhood with other like-minded families. Today, with the rise of social media and sharing nearly every detail of our lives online, more and more people are letting go of the idea of buying a house, and leaning into luxury travel.

But what vacation photo is complete without a shot of you on a plane? Preferably a private plane. Before you roll your eyes and write off flying private as something a Kardashian can do, make sure you know all of your options.

Flying private might just be easier — and cheaper — than you think. Here's how to do it.

Charters

Before we get into some of the cheaper options, let's exhaust all options. Chartering a jet is likely going to be one of the most expensive ways to fly private. That's because when you fly this way, you're likely going to be paying by the hour. A short, domestic flight usually starts at $7,000.

So no, you don't exactly have to be a millionaire to afford a $7,000 flight, but for most people, that's just not in the budget for a quick flight that would cost around $200 otherwise.

Charter flights are typically booked through charter agents who earn a commission, so make sure to factor that into your budget as well.

Fractional Ownership

Fractional ownership is another option when it comes to flying private, and will cost slightly less than chartering a jet yourself. Think of it like a timeshare in the sky.

If you don't have a group willing to go in on jet prices with, you can still sign up and join another share. Sites like FlyAirShare.com make it easy to sign up and get matched with a group for fractional ownership.

The cost breakdown for fractional ownership is typically divided into three parts, as per FlyAirShare. First, there's the acquisition cost, which is the initial buy-in amount. Then, you'll pay a monthly fee that grants you access to your flights and covers insurance, pilot salary and more. And finally, you'll pay hourly rates that account for fuel, maintenance and crew expenses.

Instead of paying $7,000 per hour, per flight, you'll pay around $7,000 per month, depending on how often you fly. This is a great option for someone who is frequently on the go.

Jet Memberships & Apps

If you don't want to buy in for a share or ownership, a private jet membership might be a great option for you.

Vaunt allows you to fly as much as you want after paying a one-time $1,995 annual fee. If you are selected for the flight, you can bring up to three people with you at no additional cost. There's also no additional cost per flight or per flight time. The only catch? You have to be added to a waitlist, so there's no guarantee that you're going to get the flight you apply for.

Other memberships will depend on the carrier. But, for example, Jettly offers private jet memberships at just $370 per month. This allows customers to use a private jet once per month. From there, you will pay a 10% platform fee for each booking.

Popular New York City-based flyer Blade offers unlimited flying memberships between certain destinations, like New York and Miami. If you participate in this membership deal, you'll be able to fly between the two destinations for $18,000 per flight.

FlyExclusive offers a membership that has guaranteed flights versus the waiting list option that some cheaper carriers offer. This definitely makes the company a stand-out amongst its competitors.

FlyExclusive membership fees are due monthly, though the company doesn't advertise what they are online. To get an estimate, you have to submit the contact sheet on the website.

Is flying private worth it? Weighing the costs and benefits

While flying private may seem like an unattainable luxury, there are more options than ever to make it a reality. Whether you opt for a charter flight, fractional ownership or a jet membership, there are ways to experience the perks of private air travel without breaking the bank.

Before committing to any option, consider how often you fly, your budget and what level of convenience you're looking for. With the right strategy, you might find that flying private isn't just for the ultra-wealthy.