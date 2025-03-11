Southwest Ditches Free Checked Bag Policy – How Travelers Can Adapt to New Baggage Rules
There’s no such thing as a free checked bag after the last remaining domestic airline to offer them announces new baggage fees starting in May.
In an announcement that shocked Southwest loyalists this week, the airline said customers will no longer enjoy two free checked bags on flights booked on or after May 28.
Instead, they’ll see baggage fees similar to those charged by other airlines, though Southwest hasn’t announced the exact pricing yet. The move is part of the airline’s effort to increase revenue but is likely to upset long-time Southwest fliers.
Until now, Southwest was the only domestic airline that included up to two free checked bags for every customer, regardless of loyalty status or fare class. As the airline implements baggage fees in May, U.S. fliers will now have no choice but to pay baggage fees or find creative ways to qualify for free baggage perks.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
For travelers, there are still a few ways to avoid the upcoming baggage fees on Southwest. But it now makes more sense to compare offers from other airlines to make sure you’re getting the best deals for the way you travel.
Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about checking your bag for free now that no airline in the U.S. offers free checked bags to all customers.
Checked bag fees and more changes are coming to Southwest
The news that Southwest is getting rid of its free checked bag policy was a shock, not just because it was one of the airline’s most popular features, but because the airline’s own CEO said there were no plans to cancel it just months ago.
In an Investor Day call last September, CEO Bob Jordan said that the airline’s bags fly free policy was “far and away the top feature that differentiates Southwest from our competitors.” During that same call , Jordan explained that eliminating the policy came with too much risk that upset customers would opt for competitors if the airline stopped offering free checked bags.
Fast forward to March, not only has Southwest ditched its popular bags fly free policy, it’s also overhauled its rewards program, announced plans to do away with open seating and restructure its fare classes.
With these changes, Southwest is becoming more or less like any other airline where customers have to pay extra for baggage, legroom or the ability to pick their preferred seat on the plane.
How your bags can still fly free on Southwest
Bags no longer fly free by default on Southwest, but certain customers can still qualify for the perk. Specifically, Rapid Rewards A-List members will get one free checked bag while A-List Preferred members can get two free checked bags.
Reaching A-List, the lowest tier in the loyalty program, requires flying a minimum of 20 one-way flight segments or earning 35,000 tier qualifying points in a year. So, only those who fly often enough and primarily use Southwest when they do will be able to qualify for a free checked bag once the new policy rolls out.
If you don’t want to chase airline status just to get a free checked bag, there are a couple other options for non-Rapid Rewards members. First, you can get two free checked bags when you upgrade to a Business Select fare.
Those who have one of Southwest’s co-branded credit cards will also get one free checked bag as a perk. Both the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus and Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority cards carry annual fees, though. So it’s only worth signing up if the perks offered are worth more than the annual fee you’ll be paying.
The easiest (and cheapest) ways to get a free checked bag when traveling
Now that Southwest is doing away with its bags fly free policy, travelers will have to find other ways to skip baggage fees when they fly. If you’re not interested in jumping through the hoops to reach status just to get a perk that you used to get for free, you’re not alone.
The good news is that there are plenty of co-branded travel credit cards that include one or more free checked bags on the airline associated with the card. With an annual fee of $69, Southwest’s Rapid Rewards Plus card is the cheapest card that includes a free checked bag.
But United, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Jet Blue all have credit cards with under-$100 fees and at least one free checked bag. So make sure to compare the full list of perks and consider where and how you fly to figure out which card would be the best value for you.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.
-
-
Stock Market Today: Trump Drives Another Up-and-Down Day
Investors, traders and speculators as well as businesses and households continue to adjust to rapidly changing times.
By David Dittman Published
-
Hey, Fifty-Somethings, Are Your Retirement Savings on Track?
See how your retirement savings compare to this Wall Street guide for people aged 50 and 55, ranked by income.
By Donna Fuscaldo Published
-
Uber’s 1.5% Currency Conversion Fee Rolls Out Next Week – Here’s How to Avoid Paying It
Paying for rides in your preferred currency? Uber will now charge a 1.5% fee for that, unless you disable the feature in the app.
By Rachael Green Published
-
Essential Tips for Traveling with Pets: Navigating Airline Policies in 2025
Plan a stress-free flight with your pet in 2025. Learn about airline policies, preparation steps and essential tips for a comfortable journey.
By Brittany Leitner Published
-
Earn $75 in Uber Credits When You Sign Up For Clear
Clear will give new customers $75 in Uber credits when they sign up for a membership.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
Here’s What You Should Know About Spirit Airlines’ New Passenger Dress Code
Spirit Airlines’ new passenger dress code asks fliers to cover up, wear shoes and conceal offensive attire or tattoos.
By Rachael Green Published
-
Why I'm Not Chasing Airline Status This Year
United Premier status is harder to gain in 2025, and as a non-business traveler, I'm giving up hope.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
How to Safely Travel Solo as an Older Woman
Women and mature travelers should use these tips when they take trips alone. This will help them travel safely.
By Becca van Sambeck Published
-
10 Unbeatable Destinations For A 2025 Shoulder Season Vacation
Lighter crowds, lower prices and mild weather are attractive reasons to travel off-peak.
By Emma Patch Published
-
New Year’s Travel Ideas: Best Cities for Countdown Parties and Serene Spots for Quiet Celebrations
Ring in the New Year your way — explore vibrant celebrations or find your peaceful retreat.
By Karon Warren Published