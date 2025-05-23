Four Airlines Are Upgrading and Expanding First Class This Year – Here’s What Travelers Can Expect

From United’s next-level business class suites to the debut of Frontier’s affordable first class, the world of premium flying is getting increasingly competitive. This comes as airlines and credit cards also invest more in upgrading and expanding their airport lounges and add more premium perks that make the often stressful and cramped experience of flying feel like a relaxing retreat of its own – if you’re willing to pay the price.

The investment in premium travel might seem out of line with this year’s summer travel trends at first glance. Between air traffic control issues making travelers anxious about flying to tariff-related price hikes straining budgets, only about half of Americans are planning a vacation this summer and another quarter are still on the fence about whether they’ll take one. Even those who are planning a trip are typically prioritizing budget-friendly options and ways to cut travel costs.

But with overall demand for air travel forecasted to dip this summer, many airlines are clearly betting big on the business class. With fewer economy seat bookings, major airlines are hoping to make up those losses by attracting more premium bookings, which can often sell for more than three times the price of a seat in coach.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

To see how airlines are competing for your premium travel dollars, here’s a look at all the new business class seating that has been announced so far this year.

United Airlines Polaris Studio

(Image credit: United Airlines)

United Airlines is rolling out an entirely new aircraft, the Boeing 787-9s, complete with an all-new interior that includes luxury business class suites dubbed United Polaris Studios.

A total of eight suites situated at the front of the aircraft will each include 25% more space than United’s existing pod-style suites, sliding doors that can be closed for privacy, a lie-flat seat along with an extra ottoman seat, a 27-inch screen and all the luxurious amenities and service you’d expect for the price.

To make for an even more comfortable trip, new amenities include new luxury skincare sets, exclusive dining options, a grab-and-go snack bar and, on flights longer than 14 hours, a pajama and slipper set.

One of the standout features is the option to choose from multiple pod arrangements, including United’s first-ever pods equipped with a double bed for couples flying together or solo travelers who want to stretch out even more.

The upgraded aircraft will start flying by early 2026, first on San Francisco-Singapore and San Francisco-London routes.

How much will it cost to book one of these new luxurious on-board suites? If United’s existing Polaris Studio suites are anything to go by, you can expect prices ranging from about $6,600 to $10,000 round trip.

American Airlines Flagship Suite

(Image credit: American Airlines)

American Airlines is calling this summer its “Suite Summer” as it also unveils its all-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The new aircrafts will come with 51 Flagship Suite seats at the front. That’s nearly double the 30 business class seats found on American’s existing Dreamliner, and far more than the number of new premium class seating other airlines have announced.

Like United’s Polaris Studio, you can expect a pod-style suite with privacy doors. American also says the new business class suites offer more dedicated storage space, an additional chaise lounge seat along with your lie-flat seat, and wireless charging pads so you don’t have to fuss with charging cables on board.

New amenities include a cool-touch fabric pillow and comfy duvet, a multicourse menu complete with award-winning wines and luxury skincare items. Ticketholders will also enjoy complimentary access to American’s Flagship lounge while they’re waiting to board.

The new aircraft with the upgraded and expanded business class cabin start flying in June on the airline’s Chicago-LA and Chicago-London routes. By the end of 2025, American will add additional routes, including Philadelphia-London, Philadelphia-Zurich and Dallas-Brisbane – with more transcontinental and transatlantic routes expected over the next few years. Expect ticket prices to average around $6,000 and up for American Airline’s luxury on-board suites.

Faye Insurance offers travel insurance with 100% digital claims and real-time support. Explore plans at www.withfaye.com.

JetBlue’s Expanded Mint Class and Upgraded EvenMore Cabin

(Image credit: JetBlue Airways)

While it’s not technically a new or revamped business class, JetBlue’s plans to expand Mint, its existing first-class seating, to new routes signals the airline’s plans to invest more in premium travel as well. In early 2026, the JetBlue Mint cabin will come to its domestic routes for the first time, according to its JetForward strategy announced in March.

While it’s not debuting all-new aircraft like American or United, JetBlue will retrofit its existing aircraft that currently don’t have Mint seating with two or three rows of the premium seating by next year. Existing Mint cabins are fitted with lie-flat seats and larger entertainment screens while offering exclusive meals and amenity kits.

It’s also turning its EvenMore seats, which are currently premium economy seats, into a distinct premium cabin, creating a middle tier between its first class Mint cabin and its economy cabin. The revamped premium seats will come with dedicated overhead storage space, premium snack options, free alcoholic drinks and priority security access at select airports.

There’s no word yet on what pricing will be for the new cabin, but existing Mint fares typically start at around $1,600, depending on route, making it one of the more affordable first class experiences travelers can buy.

Frontier First Class

(Image credit: Frontier Airlines)

Yes, you read that right. Frontier will debut its first-ever first class seats in late 2025. To start, the budget airline will retrofit its existing planes with two rows of first class seating. The full details of what kind of perks come with the upgraded seats. However, a rendering of what the seats will look like the recliners found in premium cabins on major airlines like United or American.

Even without all the details, travelers can likely be assured that this will be the most affordable first class seat in the U.S. once it rolls out.