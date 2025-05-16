United Airlines Raises the Bar with New Business Class Suites

When it comes to luxury in the skies, United Airlines is raising the bar with its newly unveiled business class suites.

Designed with refined and restful travelers in mind, these exclusive suites are a step up from the traditional business class experience, promising comfort, privacy and first-rate amenities.

Whether you’re planning a bucket-list trip across the Atlantic or a long-haul journey to Asia, United’s new business class option is definitely worth a closer look.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

What is the new United Airlines Business Class experience?

(Image credit: United.com)

United Airlines' new business class is all about luxury, privacy and an upgraded flying experience. On May 13, 2025, the airline unveiled its most luxurious in-flight offering to date: the Polaris Studio suite.

The Polaris Studio suites are set to debut on United's upcoming Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, with the first aircraft deliveries expected by the end of 2025. These suites will be available on select international routes starting in 2026, including flights from San Francisco to Singapore and London.

Think lie-flat seats to fully enclosed pod-style suites, enhanced privacy and high-end finishes while you’re onboard. That way, you can relax, work or sleep in comfort and peace.

More on what travelers can expect

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The new Polaris Studio transforms the typical business class into a private, first-class-like experience offering 25% more space than its predecessors.

Here’s some key amenities you can expect:

Lie-flat seats for maximum comfort: Each suite is equipped with seats that recline into a fully flat bed, ensuring a restful sleep on even the longest flights. Passengers can enjoy plush bedding, complete with luxury pillows and blankets.

Each suite is equipped with seats that recline into a fully flat bed, ensuring a restful sleep on even the longest flights. Passengers can enjoy plush bedding, complete with luxury pillows and blankets. Enhanced privacy and space: Privacy is prioritized with fully enclosed suites that come with sliding doors (a rarity in the airline industry). This layout allows travelers to relax and sleep in complete seclusion, minimizing disruptions. Direct aisle access also means you won’t have to climb over your neighbor to stretch your legs or access your belongings.

Privacy is prioritized with fully enclosed suites that come with sliding doors (a rarity in the airline industry). This layout allows travelers to relax and sleep in complete seclusion, minimizing disruptions. Direct aisle access also means you won’t have to climb over your neighbor to stretch your legs or access your belongings. Culinary indulgences: United has gone all out to elevate the in-flight experience. Travelers can look forward to multi-course dining options inspired by global cuisines, caviar service, signature cocktails and expertly curated wine selections. Luxury travel kits are also provided, stocked with premium skincare products, socks and eye masks to make the journey as comfortable as possible.

United has gone all out to elevate the in-flight experience. Travelers can look forward to multi-course dining options inspired by global cuisines, caviar service, signature cocktails and expertly curated wine selections. Luxury travel kits are also provided, stocked with premium skincare products, socks and eye masks to make the journey as comfortable as possible. Upgraded technology and entertainment: For those looking to stay connected or simply unwind with their favorite shows, United’s new business class suites come equipped with a 27” 4K OLED screen and noise-canceling headphones. You’ll also be able to connect your devices with Bluetooth and enjoy free Starlink-powered WiFi.

On the ground, you’ll have access to benefits including:

United Polaris® lounge or United Club S M access

access Priority boarding with United Global Services preboarding

Access Global Reception® check-in and and transfers in luxury vehicles to help make it to your connections easier

Faye Insurance offers travel insurance with 100% digital claims and real-time support. Explore plans at www.withfaye.com.

How much does it cost to fly United’s new business class?

Pricing for United’s Polaris Studio varies depending on the route, distance and booking time, but expect it to align with premium business class fares offered by competitors like Qatar Airways or Delta One.

For instance, long-haul flights such as New York to Singapore in Polaris Studio could range between $6,600 to $10,000 for a round trip, depending on availability and advance booking, according to Travel and Leisure .

Prices may vary due to demand, but frequent flyers can reduce costs by using points from the United MileagePlus program.

Is it worth the upgrade?

If you've been dreaming of that once-in-a-lifetime trip, United's new business class suites could be the perfect way to elevate your journey. These luxurious suites offer unmatched comfort, privacy and top-tier amenities that can make long-haul flights feel like part of the adventure and not just a means to an end.

Of course, the price tag is something to consider. If your budget is focused more on the experiences waiting for you at your destination, you might find it hard to justify the added expense.

However, if you're strategic with rewards points and book well in advance, you could significantly reduce the cost, making this luxury option far more attainable than you might think.

The real question is: Is United's Polaris Studio worth experiencing at least once in your lifetime? For many people planning milestone trips, the comfort and exclusivity of these suites may be well worth the splurge. If you prioritize rest, privacy and arriving at your destination refreshed and ready to explore, United’s new business class might be the upgrade that transforms your travel experience.