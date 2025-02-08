Delta’s New Limits on Sky Club Lounge Access Are Now In Effect – Here’s What Travelers Need to Know

Travelers who love premium amenities will be excited to learn that Delta is slated to expand its lounge network this year, adding three premium lounges and two more Delta Sky Clubs across the United States. But you’ll need to double check your credit card perks or SkyMiles loyalty program benefits before lining up to visit the new locations. The major U.S. carrier has been steadily cracking down on complimentary lounge access perks.

Last year, Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express cardholders lost their free visits altogether. As of this month, other American Express cardholders saw their previously unlimited access capped to a limited number of free visits each year. Meanwhile, Delta also revoked or restricted other ways of snagging a free Sky Club visit when you fly.

Despite the crackdown, travelers still have ways to access their favorite airport lounges this year. It’s just harder to visit them for free. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Delta Sky Club rules and how to get access to the airport lounges under the new restrictions.

What the Delta crackdown on complimentary lounge access means for travelers

Airport lounges are more popular than ever, and Delta’s Sky Clubs are among the best U.S. airport lounges around. Unfortunately, that’s exactly why the airline has started to chip away at complimentary access. Delta’s premium airport lounges receive approximately 30.3 million visits per year across the airline’s 55 lounge locations. Of those, an estimated 40% are from travelers with a co-branded credit card that grants free lounge access.

So, what’s changed in Delta’s Sky Club policies ? For those with the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card and the Platinum American Express Card, your previously unlimited access to Sky Clubs when flying Delta or one of its partners is now capped at just 15 visits and 10 visits per year, respectively.

Last year, the airline also eliminated lounge access for anyone with a basic economy ticket, regardless of credit card benefits, loyalty status or Sky Club membership. Those hoping to gain access by reaching Diamond or Platinum Medallion status will also find it harder to do so. Sky Club membership is no longer one of the perks you can select for your Choice Benefit at the Platinum tier. Meanwhile, Diamond Medallion members will have to use two Choice Benefits to claim an individual membership or three to claim an executive membership.

How to visit Delta Sky Club under the new rules

Depending on which card you have, Delta’s new lounge access limits might still be generous enough to travel as usual. If you have the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express or Platinum American Express, the 10 or 15 free visits per year might be plenty for how often you travel through an airport with one of Delta’s lounges.

Other credit cards that still include some level of Sky Club access include Delta SkyMiles Trust Club Platinum and Gold Visa Cards as well as hard-to-get cards like the Delta SkyMiles Diners Club Card or the American Express Centurion Card.

Your credit card isn’t your only ticket into the Sky Club, though. If you no longer have access or you exceed your limit in a year, you can simply buy a single visit pass for $50. You can also pay for a Delta Sky Club membership. Prices start at $695 or 69,500 SkyMiles for one year of unlimited lounge access.

But be careful. Even with that membership, you can no longer visit the lounge if you’re flying on a basic economy ticket. You’ll also enjoy complimentary same-day lounge access when you buy a Delta One ticket or select business-class and first-class tickets.

Capital One cardholders also saw their lounge perks get slashed this year

Delta isn’t the only one tightening its rules on who can access its airport lounges. In January, travelers using the Capital One Venture Rewards or Capital One Spark Miles for Business cards lost the two free visits per year that used to come with owning either card.

While two free visits per year may not seem like a lot, these two cards were among the cheapest available that included lounge access. Both carry an annual fee of just $95 per year, while most travel rewards credit cards offering any kind of free lounge access come with annual fees as high as $695.

The bottom line

While you still have options for buying access to Delta Sky Club lounges, complimentary access is now rare for all travelers. If you live near or frequently visit a Delta hub city, it may be worth upgrading to a card with some free visits included or paying for an annual membership.

Otherwise, you might want to check out other travel rewards credit cards with lounge access, like the new JetBlue Premier Card launched this year. Other brands might not include Delta Sky Club access specifically, but you could find a more affordable way to access other airport lounges and discover a new favorite lounge network.