Delta to Restrict Access to Its Sky Club Airport Lounges
The airline’s SkyMiles Platinum and Platinum Business American Express card holders will no longer have club access.
Delta Air Lines plans to limit access to its Sky Club airport lounges and make other changes to its frequent flyer program beginning next year.
Starting Jan. 1, 2024, Delta SkyMiles Platinum and Platinum Business American Express credit card holders as well as basic economy class passengers will no longer have club access, according to Delta’s website.
Beginning Feb. 1, 2025, holders of the Platinum Card and the Business Platinum Card from American Express will be limited to six club visits per program year. Those holding Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business American Express cards will be limited to 10 club visits and two complimentary guest passes per program year, which runs from Feb. 1 to Jan. 31.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The news comes at a time when many credit card offers and bonuses are eroding, with many card issuers reducing the points or miles sign-on bonuses.
At Delta, other changes include making annual memberships, including renewals, to the club only available to Medallion members of the SkyMiles program beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Medallion Qualifying Dollars will become the only way to qualify for Medallion reward status, also starting Jan. 1.
In addition, unlimited club access will be available to card members who spend $75,000 in eligible purchases in a calendar year, and they will have unlimited club access for both the remainder of the current program year ending on Jan. 31 and for the next full program year.
Overcrowded lounges a problem
According to a November 2022 post on its website, Delta said that its club lounges had become overcrowded and that it would be announcing updates in 2023. “A byproduct of Delta Sky Club’s widespread popularity is visit growth that has outpaced club capacity — resulting in frustration for some customers who find themselves waiting in lines or searching for seating once inside,” the airline said.
While Delta said this week that it is making the changes to simplify its program, news of the changes blew up on social media with more than a few angry loyalty program customers threatening to leave.
For those who would like to weigh their options for airline and other travel rewards credit cards, Kiplinger has done some research. Earlier this year, we asked you to help us name the products and services that you think have delivered excellent value and you responded. For details, check out Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards for Airline Credit Card Rewards Programs.
RELATED CONTENT
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Walmart Delivery Goes Express
Both Walmart and Albertson's are offering express delivery options for consumers. Walmart to offer late-night deliveries at 4,000 stores nationwide.
By Seychelle Thomas Published
-
Optimize Your Taxes With These Two Common Strategies
Roth IRA conversions at today’s lower tax rates could reap significant savings, and tax-loss harvesting can offset capital gains taxes on winning investments.
By Laura Schultz, J.D., IAR Published
-
Penalty for the Unvaccinated?
Coronavirus and Your Money A “yes or no” box to verify your vaccination status could be part of open enrollment for health insurance in the future.
By Rivan V. Stinson Published
-
How to Beat Pesky Fees
spending No matter how much you try to swat them away, pesky fees keep nibbling at your travel bookings, wireless plans, bank accounts, investments and pretty much every other part of your financial life.
By Lisa Gerstner Published
-
7 Diverse Stocks to Buy to Make a Buck Off Air Travel
stocks A big swath of the country is finally coming out of a deep freeze that kept many of us hunkered down in our homes for most of this winter.
By Will Ashworth Published
-
Fabulous Travel Freebies
Travel Each year we round up a list of fabulous freebies, valuable offers with few or no strings attached.
By Erin Burt Published