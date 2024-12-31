Do US Citizens Need a Visa for Europe? What to Know About ETIAS in 2025

The rules are changing around what Americans need to travel to the European Union, including to some of the cheapest countries to visit , with a moving target on a planned update. The exact timing of when it goes into effect, though, is up in the air.

Once in effect, Americans will need one additional approval to enter countries in the European Union. To visit, you'll have to apply for approval under the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) . You will apply online, and the authorization, which will be linked to your passport, will account for short-term stays, including up to 90 days in a 180-day period.

This had been planned to be in effect in 2024, but in 2023, the European Union indicated it won't happen till 2025. In order for ETIAS to be operable, another new European Union program, Entry/Exit System, or EES, has to go into effect. The European Union has indicated EES will go into effect in 2025, and ETIAS will start six months after EES starts.

How to apply for Europe's ETIAS

Once ETIAS goes into effect, Americans will need to apply through it to travel to most EU countries.

To fill in the ETIAS application , you will fill out some basic information on the official ETIAS website. The application will ask for information like your name, address, passport information, current occupation, as well as information about past travel to conflict zones and criminal convictions.

You will also have to share information about your travel plans. The application will not require any health information or biometric data, like fingerprints.

The ETIAS website says "most" applications are processed in minutes, but approval time could extend up to four days. Additionally, some requestors may be asked for more information or to do an interview, which would extend the process by up to 14 days for more documentation, or 30 days for an interview. So if you're planning travel, remember to apply at least a month before you have to go.

The good news is that once you're approved, the authorization lasts for three years. But if your passport expires within those three years, you'll need to apply again.

Email is important to this process. You apply online, and then receive an email confirming your application. That email "will include your unique ETIAS application number: make sure you keep this number for future reference," the ETIAS website says. You will get another email once your application is processed.

If your application gets rejected, the email will have the reasons for it. You will have the option to appeal a rejection.

Who needs to apply for ETIAS, and for traveling to which countries?

If you are an American citizen planning to travel to countries in the Schengen area, and Cyprus, you will need to apply for ETIAS authorization. (The "Schengen area" refers to a border agreement between countries in Europe.)

There are 30 countries on that list, which includes: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

That does mean that if you're an American traveling to the United Kingdom or Ireland, you will not need ETIAS authorization.

It should also be noted that while ETIAS applies for traveling in the Schengen area, it is different from a Schengen visa. A Schengen visa is required for citizens of other non-EU countries, not including the United States, visiting the region. You can find more information about Schengen visas here .

How much ETIAS costs

In addition to adding some hassle, this requirement will make a family vacation slightly more expensive. Applications will cost 7 euros, which right now is close to $7.25. However, applications for people under 18 or over 70 years old are free. There are also some exemptions for those who have EU citizen family members and "non-EU nationals who have the right to move freely throughout the European Union."

One more thing to look out for: ETIAS warned last spring that many unofficial ETIAS websites have sprung up. ETIAS says these sites have incorrect information and some "already collect travelers' personal data, which is concerning." Protect your identity and avoid scams by only using the official ETIAS website.

How ETIAS changes travel

Once ETIAS is launched, it will obviously impact some of the details of travel logistics.

If you are getting to Europe via air or sea, i.e. flying or taking a cruise, for example, the carrier you use will be required to verify you have a valid ETIAS travel authorizations within 48 hours before departure. ETIAS says they will verify authorizations via a new tool. If you do not have a valid ETIAS authorization, you will not be allowed to board your plain, bus or sea vessel.

However, if you are traveling into the area via train, train operators will not check for ETIAS authorization. But, ETIAS will still be checked at the border, and the system specifies that people traveling from the U.K. by, for example, the Eurostar train will be checked by a border guard before boarding.

What ETIAS means for students, residents and families

If your child or grandchild is planning to study abroad in Europe, you should know there's a distinction between ETIAS and a student visa. ETIAS allows a person to study in Europe for up to 90 days. But if they're planning to stay longer, like a full semester, they will need a student visa.

If they finish their semester and want to stick around and travel a little longer, they "can remain in the European countries requiring ETIAS for up to an additional 90 days without needing to leave and return," the program says. But they will need a valid ETIAS travel authorization and to be registered in the Entry/Exit System (EES), which will usually happen at the border. Remember, EES hasn't started yet either, but is expected to start in 2025.

Meanwhile, if you have a residence permit or card from a European country that otherwise requires ETIAS, you do not need to apply for ETIAS travel authorization. This is also true if you are a national of a European country that otherwise requires ETIAS.

As previously mentioned, if you are a family member of a European national, you do not have to pay the ETIAS application fee. But there are strict specifications around who qualifies as a "family member." Family members as defined by ETIAS include spouses, registered partners, direct descendants under age 21, and dependent direct relatives. Make sure to read the rules carefully and don't assume your situation means you don't need to apply.

The bottom line on what you need to travel to Europe

This will be a big change for Americans since there hasn't been a visa requirement to visit EU countries before. Keep this in mind before your big trip to Greece, Italy, France or any of the other 30 Euro nations in 2025. Also, consider shopping around for travel prices using sites like Skyscanner ahead of time to find the best deals.

Meanwhile, Cameron Hewitt, content and editorial director at Rick Steves' Europe, told the Washington Post : "It certainly shouldn’t cause anyone to rethink a trip to Europe. From what we know, ETIAS looks like it’ll simply be a manageable bit of red tape." Then, your biggest concern will be avoiding the crowds on Santorini .

For now, though, the old rules are in place, and you do not need a visa to travel to Europe for trips under 90 days as an American — yet. But you should check your passport's expiration date, as it needs to be valid for at least six months after arrival in the European Schengen area, and be aware of how long it takes to renew your passport .