Five Underrated Travel Destinations Worth Exploring in 2025

Nothing beats seeing a new country for the first time. That is, until you start to see everyone else on your Instagram feed posting that same exact picture of the Trevi Fountain, or top of Machu Picchu.

We're not saying that these locations are not absolutely bucket-list worthy — they are. We're just saying that sometimes it can be nice to reevaluate your travel itinerary and see something totally unique and new. You know, a city or town that's off the beaten path.

Thinking outside of the box when it comes to travel destinations can have a few perks.

First, you don't have to be influenced by other travelers' input. Your friends all probably have a restaurant in Italy that they swear has "the best pasta ever," but if you're going to a destination that no one you know has ever been to, you can decide literally everything for yourself.

Do a bit of research and only eat at the restaurants or visit the sites that actually appeal to you. Plus, you can be the new guide that all of your friends flock to, after they see what a great time you had at an off-the-beaten-path location.

To help get you started, we rounded up five absolutely must-see travel destinations that are safe, affordable, and yes, that your friends probably have never been to before.

To craft this list we considered internationally safe destinations, budget-friendly spots, countries that offer cultural and/or natural attractions, and of course, are not (yet!) overrun with tourists.

1. Georgia

If you're a fan of wine and wine tastings, you need to visit Georgia. Depending on who you ask, Georgians even consider themselves the original (yes, as in first-ever) makers of wine.

Researchers even recently discovered jars of wine that date backs to 5400 to 5000 BC. Which, according to CBC News, "makes it 600 to 1,000 years older than evidence of winemaking found in the Zagros Mountains of Iran that had previously been the oldest."

Many local residents also participate in making their own wines. This destination is a must-visit if you're a collector, sommelier or even just wine lover.

Both Georgia's elevation and proximity to water makes it an ideal climate for growing grapes. But, that also makes it a great destination to see stunning mountain views.

Visit Uplistsikhe, a historical landmark that showcases ruins from a town during the Iron Age, or visit the Narikala Fortress, a fourth century fortress that offers incredible views of Tbilisi, Georgia's capital.

U.S. Travel Advisory Level: 1 - Exercise Normal Precautions.

2. Albania

If you want to escape to a beach vacation in the Mediterranean, Albania is an oft-overlooked destination that'll save you overall.

Hotels in Monte Carlo average $500 per night, while hotels in Albania average — if you can believe it — at around $100 per night. Plus, you'll still have access to those turquoise, crystal-clear waters that the Mediterranean is famous for.

Visit the Castle of Gjirokastra, a 12th Century castle overlooking the city, and go on a stunning lake tour.

U.S. Travel Advisory Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

3. Colombia

Although Colombia ranks as a Level 3 advisory for U.S. citizens, safety is improving since the end of a civil war that spanned decades.

If you're a fan of beaches, Colombia boasts over 1,800 miles of coastline, and can serve as the beach getaway you've been dreaming of. Hotels run around $100 to $200 per night, making it an affordable destination as well.

Visit the Gold Museum, or check out the Parque Nacional Natural Tayrona, a natural park that boasts sparkling turquoise waters.

U.S. Travel Advisory Level 3: Reconsider Travel

4. Laos

"The White Lotus" may have put Thailand on the map, but it's neighbor country Laos has all of the stunning mountains, temples, and gorgeous waterfalls and hiking options.

Visit the Mekong River, the largest river in South Asia, or check out the night market in Luang Prabang, where you can sample dishes from the locals.

Hotel prices in Laos will rival those in Thailand, but you'll get to deal with fewer crowds and much less tourist destination foot traffic.

U.S. Travel Advisory Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

5. Slovenia

Slovenia is the alpine country you've probably never thought to visit. This central European country borders Italy and is known for both its mountain views and ski resorts at a much cheaper price.

The Skocjan Caves are an absolute must-see, and it costs just 16 Euros to enter. Pro tip: Buy tickets online before you visit to ensure you won't have to wait in an hours-long line.

If you're a fan of architecture, you have to check out the resort city of Piran that sits right on the Adriatic Sea. The city square called Tartini features endless Venetian architecture and among them, St. George's Cathedral is a must-see.

Hotels in Piran average around $200 per night, so you might consider taking a day trip there. The rest of Slovenia averages under $100 per night.

U.S. Travel Advisory Level: 1 - Exercise Normal Precautions.