A Cruiser’s Guide to Carnival’s Revamped Rewards Program

Carnival is shaking up its loyalty perks with Carnival Reward , launching in June 2026. Instead of just counting cruise nights, you’ll now earn points and stars based on how much you spend on fares, onboard treats and everyday purchases with the Carnival Rewards Mastercard.

This shift follows broader travel loyalty trends where flexibility and experience-driven rewards are prioritized. With the new rewards system, travelers can start using rewards for spa treatments or future sailings rather than being locked into fixed tiers.

How the new Carnival Rewards program works

Under the new program, guests earn:

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Carnival rewards points on eligible cruise fares and onboard purchases, redeemable like cash for specialty dining, spa treatments, shore excursions or applied to future bookings.

on eligible cruise fares and onboard purchases, redeemable like cash for specialty dining, spa treatments, shore excursions or applied to future bookings. Status-qualifying stars based on total spend, determining tier levels (Red, Gold, Platinum, Diamond) over a two-year earning period, with status retained for the following two years and extended retention for current Diamond members through May 31, 2032.

Existing VIFP tiers will convert into equivalent entry points in the new program to honor past loyalty and Fun Points from the Carnival World Mastercard will convert to Carnival Rewards points at launch.

Earn rewards with everyday spending

The Carnival Rewards Mastercard, co-branded with Barclays, will let cardmembers earn points via routine purchases for items like groceries, bills and coffee runs to enhance your cruise perks without extra sailings.

Of course, paying balances in full is key though, since interest charges can wipe out the benefit of any extra points. Before Carnival’s new rewards program launches, compare this card’s rewards and fees against your current travel or cash back cards to see where it fits in your financial goals and preferences.

How to earn more rewards during your cruise

(Image credit: Getty Images)

High-value activities during your cruise like spa treatments, specialty dining and excursions are the sweet spot for racking up points and stars once earning ratios are published.

Rather than splurging randomly though, wait for Carnival’s details on point-per-dollar and star-per-dollar rates. Then, plan experiences that give you the best return.

Keep an eye out for milestones or launch promotions offering bonus points or stars; those early boosts can jumpstart your status progress.

Smart strategies for travelers

As Carnival Rewards™ shifts focus from nights at sea to dollars spent, your strategy may need to shift too. Whether you're a frequent cruiser or a once-a-year vacationer, understanding how to maximize your points and stars can help you unlock more value from each trip.

Plan spend vs. sail frequency

Decide whether to prioritize more cruises at modest spend levels or fewer sailings with higher onboard purchases. Because stars accrue on total spend, a longer cruise with targeted high-value activities (e.g., spa treatments, specialty dining) might boost your status more efficiently than multiple short sailings at budget fares.



For those balancing family commitments such as traveling with teens or multi-generational groups, concentrate spend strategically. You may want to group bookings under one account to maximize combined onboard purchases and shared perks.

Maximize onboard earnings

Prioritize high-return onboard activities once earning ratios are published: if spa treatments yield a high point-per-dollar ratio, plan one or two treatments; if specialty dining offers bonus stars, reserve accordingly.



Keep track of milestone offers or limited-time promotions around launch. For example, bonus points for early bookings or extra stars for certain packages, as Carnival often introduces incentives to drive early engagement.

Monitor status progress and deadlines

Note the two-year earning window and set calendar reminders well before period end to assess progress. Use Carnival’s tracking tools once available to gauge points and stars, and adjust your spend or sail plans if needed.

Stay informed on announcements

Sign up for Carnival loyalty communications and follow CarnivalRewards.com for detailed earning rates, redemption charts and benefit specifics as they are released. Early awareness enables savvy cruise planning and credit card sign-up timing.

for detailed earning rates, redemption charts and benefit specifics as they are released. Early awareness enables savvy cruise planning and credit card sign-up timing. Keep an eye on partner offers (e.g., hotel or rental car tie-ins) if Carnival announces non-cruise partnerships that yield bonus points or stars, further extending options to earn once you’re ashore.

Faye Insurance offers travel insurance with 100% digital claims and real-time support. Explore plans at www.withfaye.com.

What to do before Carnival Rewards launches

As June 2026 approaches, start by checking your current VIFP status to estimate where you’ll land under Carnival Rewards. This can guide your decision on whether it makes sense to add a cruise in the meantime or boost onboard spending before the switch.

At the same time, you can compare the upcoming Carnival Rewards Mastercard with your existing cards. Applying early could help you accumulate Fun Points ahead of launch and accelerate earnings once the new program begins.

If your schedule allows, consider booking sailings just after the launch to take advantage of any promotional bonuses that often accompany a loyalty overhaul. You can also weave any cruise-related expenses into your broader budget to make sure that planned onboard splurges fit within your savings plan and don’t derail other financial goals.