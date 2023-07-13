What Credit Cards Have No Foreign Transaction Fee?

Summer travel is in full swing, with many travelers facing big crowds and high costs as they embark on their next vacation. International flight costs have soared, with airfare to Europe and Asia this summer the highest it’s been in more than 5 years, according to Hopper. Trips to Europe average over $1,100 per ticket, and trips to Asia average over $1,800 per ticket.

However, luckily for domestic travelers, airfare in the U.S. plunged 18.9% in June year-over-year, according to the latest CPI report.

If you too plan on traveling this summer, which according to The Vacationer, 85% of Americans said they do, you’re likely looking for more ways to save time and money before you head to the airport, like opting for TSA Precheck or utilizing one of the best travel rewards cards.

You may be drawn to a card's generous rewards rate or hefty sign-on bonus, or maybe you’re interested in credit card hacks to score as many points as possible. And while you’ll probably pay attention to your cards annual fee, there’s another fee you want to consider if you plan on traveling abroad — your cards foreign transaction fee.

Cards with no foreign transaction fees

Many credit cards charge foreign transaction fees, which are fees charged by your credit card issuer for every purchase made outside the U.S. Foreign transaction fees typically range from 1%–3% of the value of a transaction, and while this may not seem like much, these fees can add up over time.

So, if you’re looking to avoid any additional expenses on your next trip outside the country, consider the following credit cards. Here are some of the best cards with no foreign transaction fees. As always, before applying for any credit card, it’s important you review the card's details to make sure you’re making the right choice for you.

Foreign transaction fee : None

: None Annual fee: $95

$95 Interest rate: 20.99% to 28.99% variable APR for purchases

20.99% to 28.99% variable APR for purchases Rewards rate: 3 Points per $1 spent at Gas Stations, Air Travel and Other Hotels; 3 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants and Supermarkets; 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases

3 Points per $1 spent at Gas Stations, Air Travel and Other Hotels; 3 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants and Supermarkets; 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases Sign-up bonus: Earn 60,000 points if you spend $4,000 in the first three months of account opening.

Foreign transaction fee : None

: None Annual fee: $95

$95 Interest rate: 21.24% to 28.24% variable APR for purchases and balance transfers, and 29.99% variable APR on cash advances

21.24% to 28.24% variable APR for purchases and balance transfers, and 29.99% variable APR on cash advances Rewards rate: 5x points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®; 3x points on dining; 2x points on all other travel purchases

5x points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®; 3x points on dining; 2x points on all other travel purchases Sign-up bonus: Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Foreign transaction fee: None

None Annual fee: $95

$95 Interest rate: 20.99%, 25.99% or 28.99% variable APR for purchases

20.99%, 25.99% or 28.99% variable APR for purchases Rewards rate: 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; 2X miles on all other purchases

5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; 2X miles on all other purchases Sign-up bonus: 75,000 miles if you spend $4,000 in the first three months

Foreign transaction fee: None

None Annual fee: None

None Interest rate: 0% introductory APR for purchases for the first 12 months, then 19.99%, 24.99%, or 29.99% variable APR

0% introductory APR for purchases for the first 12 months, then 19.99%, 24.99%, or 29.99% variable APR Rewards rate: 3X points on travel, restaurants, gas, transit, streaming services and phone plans; 1X points on all other purchases

3X points on travel, restaurants, gas, transit, streaming services and phone plans; 1X points on all other purchases Sign-up bonus: 20,000 points if you spend $1,000 in the first three months

Foreign transaction fee: None

None Annual fee : $99, $0 Intro annual fee the first year

: $99, $0 Intro annual fee the first year Interest rate: 20.74% to 29.74% variable APR for purchases

20.74% to 29.74% variable APR for purchases Rewards rate: 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases

2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases Sign-up bonus: Earn 65,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months.