What Amex's Fine Hotels + Resorts (FHR) Program Gets You at Hotels In Sydney, Vegas and Lisbon

Flexibility is a luxury that can be difficult to come by when you travel. From airline seats that might fit a toddler comfortably to early check-out times at hotels, trips usually requires the traveler to find their own workarounds.

However, if you have the right travel rewards card, you place flexibility back in your favor. Some travel cards offer perks, such as flexible check-in and check-out times, free Wi-Fi, room upgrades and more, so it makes your trip feel more comfortable and less hurried.

One of the better travel programs offered is by American Express. Through their Fine Hotels + Resorts Program, eligible cardholders can book luxury stays at more than 1,600 locations nationwide. But if you aren't aware of the perks, you're missing out on opportunities afforded to you and not making use of what you get with the annual card fee.

Whether you already have one of the eligible cards and want to see what the program has or you're considering getting one of the cards and want to see the value, it's helpful to see some examples to get the full picture. So here, we look at what the American Express Fine Hotels + Rewards Program has to offer as well as what that looks like if you're traveling to Las Vegas, Sydney or Lisbon.

What the American Express FHR Program gives you

Through the FHR program, you receive some nifty perks:

Early check-ins: When available, you'll be able to check in to your hotel at noon, giving you time to drop your bags, explore your new surroundings, or take a well-deserved breather.

When available, you'll be able to check in to your hotel at noon, giving you time to drop your bags, explore your new surroundings, or take a well-deserved breather. Late check-outs: Eligible cardholders receive a guaranteed 4 pm checkout. This gives you more time to check out attractions or rest before going on a later flight.

Eligible cardholders receive a guaranteed 4 pm checkout. This gives you more time to check out attractions or rest before going on a later flight. Breakfast for two: In a cozy mood when you wake up and don't want to leave the hotel? Now you don't have to, as you receive complimentary breakfast for two.

In a cozy mood when you wake up and don't want to leave the hotel? Now you don't have to, as you receive complimentary breakfast for two. $100 credit: At select hotels, cardholders receive a $100 credit you can use for dining, spa and any other hotel services.

At select hotels, cardholders receive a $100 credit you can use for dining, spa and any other hotel services. Complimentary Wi-Fi: Want to stay connected on the go? You can with complimentary Wi-Fi at select locations.

How does the FHR program work?

Start by visiting American Express's Hotel Finder. If you know where you would like to go, enter the destination and see if they have eligible properties in the area.

What's unique about Amex's hotel finder is that it allows you filters to find a hotel matching your desired travel experience. You can choose from ambiance, such as family-friendly, historic, private stays and more.

Another option is experiences. If you want a hotel with a casino, EV charging capabilities, golfing, even safari experiences, they have you covered.

Who is eligible for the Amex FHR Program?

To be eligible for the FHR program, you'll need one of the following cards to make the reservation:

Now that you know a little more about the program, here are some examples of where you can stay and how these benefits can enhance your trips.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas with Amex

(Image credit: Fontainebleau)

The Fontainebleau is Las Vegas' newest hotel. Sitting at the edge of the Strip, it gives you breathtaking views of the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas without the hustle.

The hotel, like many in Vegas, has everything you need under one roof. From sipping cocktails at the luxurious Bleau Bar, to sampling fares from one of the 30 onsite restaurants, to enjoying live music, Fontainebleau provides as much excitement or relaxation as you want.

Using the FHR program, you'll qualify for a $100 food and beverage credit, noon check-in, late check out and room upgrades without the typical "Vegas handshake." When you use an Platinum Card from American Express, you can save more:

Convent Square Lisbon Hotel with the Amex program

(Image credit: Convent Square Lisbon Hotel)

Situated in one of Europe's gems, the Convent Square Lisbon Hotel is the perfect nod to the historic while adding contemporary touches to give it its vibrant vibe.

Notable is the Memorable Tea Ritual you can take part in at the hotel. And when you leave the beautiful premises, take a stroll on the cobblestone streets and marvel at the breathtaking architecture at São Domingos Church and the Belém Tower.

If you're searching for something to do at night, the hotel doesn't disappoint, from DJ sessions to amazing meals at the Capítulo Restaurant. With the FHR program, you'll receive a $100 resort credit to spend on dining, spa and other resort activities.

Add in the early check-in, late check-out and room upgrades, and your Lisbon trip becomes even cozier.

Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour for Amex cardholders

(Image credit: Sofitel)

The Sofitel Sydney shows you magnificent views of one of Australia's most popular sites: The Sydney Harbor.

What separates the Sofitel from many hotel brands I've stayed in is their attention to detail in the little things: From contemporary stylings with French accents to the Club Millésime, this hotel is a visual treat.

If you use the FHR program, you earn early check in, free Wi-Fi, free breakfast for two, room upgrades (perhaps you'll strike it lucky and get one of the sought out harbor views), a $100 resort credit and a late check-out. In turn, you'll receive perks that make your trip that much more luxurious, without any extra cost.

The bottom line

The FHR program from American Express allows you to enjoy perks without jumping through hoops or doing the $20 handshake. You'll receive early check-ins, late check-outs, resort credits, free breakfast and optional room upgrades, all included.

It makes a special trip even more memorable. And when you use an America Express Platinum card, you earn five times the membership points, giving you more leverage to book your next trip.