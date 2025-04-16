Designing Your 'Immortal' Financial Plan

In my prior Kiplinger article, I explored how longer lifespans may reshape life-planning decisions. But beyond longevity itself, the real question is: How do we create a meaningful life while ensuring our financial resources support us throughout the journey?

This isn't just about outliving your money — it’s about living well at every stage. Traditional retirement models fall short in this area, relying on outdated assumptions that no longer fit modern financial realities.

Below, we’ll explore an approach that offers solutions for those navigating the intersection of longevity, fulfillment and financial security.

Most retirement planning models assume a 30-year timeline and a fixed-rate withdrawal strategy. Yet, today’s retirees live longer, tend to spend unevenly and face unpredictable risks. These outdated approaches can lead to either overspending too soon or under-living out of fear.

Instead of relying on static models, we need a strategy that adapts to changing spending patterns, secures a sustainable income and provides flexibility for the unknown.

Rethinking 'enough'

One of the biggest challenges is determining how much is “enough.” The reality: It depends on what you spend.

The less your lifestyle demands, the less you need to save — and the more flexibility you gain over how and when to retire.

A common benchmark is the 4% rule, which suggests withdrawing 4% annually from a portfolio. This means a retiree wanting $80,000 per year needs roughly $2 million saved. Another rule of thumb, the 10x Salary Rule, suggests accumulating 10 times your income by retirement.

While useful starting points, these formulas lack customization. Future spending needs, market conditions and the tax treatment of assets all impact what’s truly “enough.”

The problem with the 4% rule

While widely used, the 4% rule is based on historical backtesting, not real-world adaptability. It assumes:

Market history will repeat itself

Retirees have predictable, static spending

Withdrawals remain fixed, even in a down market

These assumptions don’t reflect how people actually spend in retirement. A more robust strategy adapts to market performance, spending needs and personal circumstances.

A better approach: Adaptive retirement planning

A superior framework integrates these four steps:

Securing a baseline income

Implementing a dynamic withdrawal strategy

Smart asset allocation

Maintaining spending buffers

Step No. 1: Secure a minimum income floor

Necessities are necessities. As such, it's important to establish a minimum income floor to cover the essentials — housing, utilities, transportation, food and health care.

To calculate this, add core expenses and subtract guaranteed income sources like Social Security and pensions. The remaining gap must be filled with portfolio withdrawals or secure income sources.

Reliable income options:

Bond ladders. By structuring a ladder with target maturity bond funds or individual bonds, retirees can align maturities with future expenses, ensuring predictable income without relying on market timing.

Low-fee annuities. While many annuities are costly, low-fee options do exist and can be useful for longevity protection. The downside? Limited inflation adjustments.

My observation is that many companies cap their inflation adjustment riders at 3% per year. From 1914 to 2024, inflation averaged 3.16% per year. However, in June 2022, inflation peaked at 9.1%. This means that even inflation-adjusted annuities are imperfect as they may fail to keep pace with real costs over time.

Step No. 2: Dynamic withdrawal strategy

Retirement spending follows the “retirement spending smile.”

Just as a smile curves upward at both ends with a dip in the middle, retirement expenses typically follow the same pattern.

Expenses tend to be highest in the early active years (“go-go years”), decrease during the slower middle years (“slow-go years”) and rise again in later years (“no-go years”) due to health care costs.

Instead of rigidly withdrawing the same amount each year, spending should be front-loaded when retirees are healthiest and most active. Guardrails can adjust withdrawals based on portfolio performance:

If markets perform well, spending increases

If markets decline, spending temporarily adjusts to protect long-term wealth

This approach ensures that retirees enjoy their early years without unnecessary frugality while also maintaining flexibility for later needs.

Step No. 3: Optimize asset management

Effective asset allocation aligns investments with time horizons:

Years 0-10. Maintain seven to 10 years of expected withdrawals in safer assets (bonds, cash reserves, annuities) to mitigate sequence risk.

Maintain seven to 10 years of expected withdrawals in safer assets (bonds, cash reserves, annuities) to mitigate sequence risk. Years 10-plus. Equities should be earmarked for longer-term cash flow needs, allowing time to ride out market fluctuations.

Other key considerations:

Roth conversions. Depending on a household's income and portfolio composition, converting pre-tax assets to Roth IRAs can potentially reduce long-term tax burdens.

Depending on a household's income and portfolio composition, converting pre-tax assets to Roth IRAs can potentially reduce long-term tax burdens. Inflation protection. Public equities and real estate have historically outpaced inflation, making them effective hedges against rising costs.

Public equities and real estate have historically outpaced inflation, making them effective hedges against rising costs. Minimizing fees. Every unnecessary fee erodes wealth. Prioritize low-cost index funds and scrutinize adviser fees to ensure value exceeds the costs.

Step No. 4: Maintain spending buffers

A well-designed plan includes liquidity reserves to absorb unexpected expenses without selling assets at a loss.

Six- to 12-month cash reserve. Covers unforeseen expenses, reducing the need to liquidate investments in down markets

Covers unforeseen expenses, reducing the need to liquidate investments in down markets Home equity line of credit. Serves as an additional buffer to avoid selling assets when markets decline

Delaying Social Security: A longevity hedge

One of the most effective ways to hedge against outliving your money is delaying Social Security benefits.

Each year you delay past full retirement age (FRA), benefits grow by 8%.

Unlike annuities with capped inflation riders, Social Security provides cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) tied to inflation.

In my experience, the break-even point for delaying is typically between ages 78 and 84, making it an attractive strategy for those in good health.

For married couples, delaying Social Security is especially beneficial for the higher-earning spouse, as the surviving spouse inherits the higher benefit upon death.

For a married, non-smoking couple both age 65, there’s now a 15% chance that at least one of them lives to see age 100.

Final thoughts

A well-structured financial plan isn’t just about preserving wealth — it’s about living a rich, fulfilling life.

By integrating secure income sources, dynamic withdrawals, optimized asset allocation and spending buffers, retirees can more confidently navigate longer lives.

True immortality remains science fiction, but a well-designed financial plan helps ensure your wealth lasts at least as long as you do.

