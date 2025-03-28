Retiring With a Pension? Four Things to Know
The road to a secure retirement is slightly more intricate for people with pensions. Here are four key issues to consider to make the most out of yours.
The current retirement planning environment has shifted substantially over the past few decades. Pensions, once a staple of retirement income, are now far less common.
According to the Federal Reserve, only 20% of people are able to rely on a pension when they retire.
This decline means that those who do have pensions face unique challenges that require a tailored approach to their retirement planning.
Compared to other retirement savings plans like 401(k)s and IRAs, pensions demand a more complex planning strategy. Unlike defined contribution plans where the retirement savings depend on individual investment choices, pensions provide guaranteed income.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
However, this guarantee does not simplify the planning process. Instead, it introduces its own set of complexities, including income calculations, survivorship benefits and tax implications.
Understanding how to manage a pension plan effectively is crucial to maximizing its benefits. This involves not just a cursory knowledge of pensions, but also a deeper understanding of how they interact with other income sources and financial instruments.
Here are the four main things you need to consider to make the most out of your pension:
1. Work with knowledgeable advisers
Retiring with a pension requires more advanced planning than a typical retirement. This isn't your run-of-the-mill retirement strategy; we’re talking about estate planning, sophisticated tax maneuvers like Roth conversions, tax-efficient income planning and understanding the widow's penalty.
Working with advisers who are well-versed in pension planning is critical.
Without the right expertise, you may leave money on the table or inadvertently increase your tax burden.
An adviser who specializes in pension planning can run the detailed analyses you need and provide strategies tailored to your unique financial situation.
For example, at Peak Financial Retirement, we work with what we call the 2% Club — those who have pensions and $1 million or more saved, which allows us to cater to our clients’ unique needs.
2. Tax implications are complex
Many people assume they will be in a lower tax bracket when they retire, but this isn’t always the case for those with pensions. With sources like Social Security, required minimum distributions (RMDs) and your pension, your income may actually place you in a higher tax bracket.
Advanced tax planning moves, such as Roth conversions, can be a great strategy. Converting taxable accounts to tax-free Roth accounts might result in immediate tax implications, but it can save you a substantial amount in the long run by reducing the taxable portion of your retirement income.
3. Plan for the widow's penalty
One critical element often overlooked is the widow’s penalty. This refers to the financial strain that surviving spouses face if proper planning isn’t done.
The loss of one Social Security benefit combined with potentially higher tax brackets for single filers can significantly affect a surviving spouse’s financial well-being.
Consider maximizing Roth conversions or employing life insurance to cushion this blow. Proactively addressing the widow’s penalty in your retirement plan can help your spouse remain financially secure, even when you're not around.
4. Comprehensive pension planning
Effective planning isn’t just about making isolated decisions. It’s about integrating various elements, what we like to call the five pillars of retirement planning. It helps to work with a team that has a CPA in-house to prep for taxes and collaborates with an estate planning attorney for you.
Remember, a detailed and individualized approach is key to thriving in retirement. By incorporating these four elements into your planning, you'll be well-equipped to enjoy a more secure and prosperous retirement.
Thinking about diving deeper into pension planning? We would encourage you to seek professional advice from a team that you can trust so that you have the peace of mind that your retirement is in capable hands.
The appearances in Kiplinger were obtained through a PR program. The columnist received assistance from a public relations firm in preparing this piece for submission to Kiplinger.com. Kiplinger was not compensated in any way.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
As Founder and CEO of Peak Retirement Planning, Inc., Joe Schmitz Jr. has built a comprehensive retirement planning company focused on helping clients grow and preserve their wealth. Under Joe’s leadership, a team of experienced financial advisers use tax-efficient strategies, investment management, income planning and proactive health care planning to help clients feel confident in their financial future — and the legacy they leave behind. Joe has also written two books, I Hate Taxes (request a free copy) and Midwestern Millionaire (request a free copy). You can find Joe on YouTube by clicking here, where he creates educational videos for those in or near retirement with $1M or more saved. If you would like to talk to Joe’s team, you can schedule a call by clicking here.
-
-
How to Teach Your Kids About the Tax Facts of Life
Taxes are unavoidable, so it's important to teach children what to expect. Also, does your child need to file a tax return for 2024? Find out here.
By Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert Published
-
Kohl’s to Close 27 Stores in March 2025 — Is Your Location on the List?
Kohl’s is closing 27 stores this Saturday as part of its 2025 restructuring plan. Find out which locations are affected and why they’re closing.
By Paige Cerulli Published
-
How to Teach Your Kids About the Tax Facts of Life
Taxes are unavoidable, so it's important to teach children what to expect. Also, does your child need to file a tax return for 2024? Find out here.
By Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert Published
-
Stock Market Today: It's Going to Stay Choppy for Stocks
Auto-focus can show us a lot about uncertainty on the ground and in the stock market.
By David Dittman Published
-
What Would $1.46M In Savings Do For Your Retirement Lifestyle?
Americans think $1.46 million is the ideal amount of money to have saved for retirement, according to a survey. What would that amount of money mean for your lifestyle in retirement?
By Maurie Backman Published
-
Revocable Living Trusts: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
People are conditioned to believe they should avoid probate at all costs, but when compared with living trusts, probate could be a smart choice for some folks.
By Charles A. Borek, JD, MBA, CPA Published
-
How to Plan for Retirement When Your Child Has Special Needs
When your child has special needs, your retirement plan should include a plan for when you'll no longer be able to care for them yourself. A five-step guide.
By Christopher M. Butterworth, ChSNC®, CRPS, CLU® Published
-
Stock Market Today: Auto Tariffs Send Stocks Lower
The main indexes snapped their win streaks after the White House confirmed President Trump will talk about auto tariffs after the close.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Is Your IRA Protected in Bankruptcy?
Can creditors take some or part of your IRA funds if you file for bankruptcy? Learn more about the federal protections that exist and to what extent they protect your IRAs.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
What Retirees Need to Know About Taxes
Take steps to avoid a surprise tax bill and underpayment penalties.
By Sandra Block Published