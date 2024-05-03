If You Have a Pension, Smart Tax Planning Should Start Now

Adding pension income to Social Security benefits and income from required minimum distributions could see you facing a tax torpedo and higher Medicare costs.

An older woman talks on the phone with her laptop open at the kitchen table.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC®
By Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC®
published

Less than 20% of people have a pension nowadays. If you are fortunate enough to have one, there's special planning that you need to consider. The problem is that many financial planners do not talk about planning with pensions because most planners do not specialize in this area. The good news is, through this article, you're going to learn how to maximize your pension and see as much of it in your pockets as possible.

We do this with smart tax planning to help ensure you do not have to pay more taxes than absolutely necessary. Do you ever feel like you are overpaying in taxes each year? Our goal is to change that.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC®
Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC®
Founder and CEO, Peak Retirement Planning

As Founder and CEO of Peak Retirement Planning, Inc., Joe Schmitz Jr. has built a comprehensive retirement planning company focused on helping clients grow and preserve their wealth. Under Joe’s leadership, a team of experienced financial advisers use tax-efficient strategies, investment management, income planning and proactive health care planning to help clients feel confident in their financial future — and the legacy they leave behind. Joe has also written a book, titled I HATE TAXES. You can find Joe on YouTube, where he creates educational videos for those in or near retirement. If you would like to talk to Joe’s team, you can schedule a meeting.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8