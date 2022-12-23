New RMD Rules: Starting Age, Penalties, Roth 401(k)s, and More

There are some new rules for required minimum distributions (RMDs) from retirement savings accounts (e.g., traditional IRAs and 401(k) plans). Congress just passed the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022, which makes significant changes to the way Americans save for and are taxed in retirement. And one of the major areas of focus in the new law is reforming RMDs.

It wasn't all that long ago that the retirement-savings landscape was shaken up. Among other things, the original SECURE Act, which was enacted in 2019, extended the age at which you must start taking RMDs from 70½ to 72. That was a big boost for many seniors, who can now keep money in their tax-free retirement accounts a little longer. But that wasn't enough help for retirees in the eyes of many lawmakers. So, as soon as the ink was dry on the SECURE Act of 2019, a few key members of Congress began planning additional legislation to help more people save for retirement and hold on to their money longer in retirement. Those efforts resulted in the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022.

For retirees or those approaching retirement who are worried about mandatory retirement account distributions, getting up to speed on the new RMD changes is very important. You need to know how the new RMD rules will impact you in order to properly plan your finances in the future. Check out the new RMD rules discussed below now, so you're not caught off guard when it's time for you to take RMDs from your retirement savings accounts.

[Note: The SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022, which includes several provisions concerning retirement savings, is part of a larger government spending bill passed by Congress on December 23, 2022. The bill has been sent to President Biden for his signature, which is expected soon. For more information on the SECURE 2.0 Act, see Massive Year-End Budget Bill Includes Bipartisan SECURE 2.0 Retirement Savings Package.]

