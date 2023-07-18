IRS Delays IRA RMD Rules Again
The IRS is again delaying certain required minimum distribution (RMD) rules. Here’s what the latest change means for some inherited IRA beneficiaries.
The IRS is again offering taxpayers relief from confusing rules for certain required minimum distributions (RMDs). Here’s what you need to know about the latest change involving RMDs for inherited IRAs.
IRS Delays IRA Withdrawal Rules
Over the past few years, legislation has changed retirement plan rules.
- For example, due to the SECURE Act of 2019, most beneficiaries can no longer “stretch” distributions over their lifetimes. Instead, many non-spouse beneficiaries who inherited IRAs on or after Jan. 1, 2020, must empty the account within 10 years of the account owner’s death. (This “10-year payout rule” raised concern about annual RMDs for unsuspecting beneficiaries.)
- Later, the SECURE 2.0 Act (legislation enacted last year that builds upon the first SECURE Act) increased the RMD age to 73 in 2023. The RMD age will ultimately move to 75.
Those, and other, changes caused confusion for many, including certain account holders and inherited IRA beneficiaries, over when RMDs had to be taken. So, last year, the IRS waived penalties for failing to take RMDs for certain IRAs inherited in 2020 and 2021.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Note: Previously, RMD penalties were 50% of the amount that should have been withdrawn. But due to SECURE 2.0, the penalty for missing RMDs or failing to take the appropriate amount is 25% and can be as low as 10%.
Fast-forward to now. Late last week, the IRS announced a delay of final rules governing inherited IRA RMDs — to 2024. The agency also extended the 60-day rollover of certain plan distributions to Sept. 30, 2023.
What does this latest rule delay mean? Some beneficiaries of inherited IRAs have more time to adapt to distribution requirements. The IRS will waive penalties for RMDs missed in 2023 from IRAs inherited in 2022 where the deceased owner was already subject to RMDs. (Taken with the previous relief, penalties are waived for missed RMDs from specific IRAs inherited in 2020, 2021, and 2022.)
The IRS 60-day relief offers more time to roll over distributions from earlier this year that were mischaracterized as RMDs. (If you were born in 1951 and received or will receive a distribution this year before July 31, 2023, you have an extension to roll those distributions over.)
Inherited IRA Rules
Rules for inherited IRAs continue to be complex and already vary based on factors including account type, the original account owner (including their age and date of passing), and beneficiary (e.g., designated vs non-designated, age, non-spouse, etc.).
Even so, inherited IRAs can offer benefits such as tax-free earnings and growth. Additionally, if applicable IRS rules are followed, wealth transfer can be preserved from the original account owner to beneficiaries.
However, remember that RMD income and timing can have significant tax impacts. So, you may want to consult with a trusted tax or financial adviser to understand how this latest IRA RMD delay may or may not impact you.
With more than 20 years of experience as a corporate attorney and business journalist, Kelley R. Taylor has contributed to numerous national print and digital magazines on key issues spanning education, law, health, finance, and tax. Over the years, Kelley has extensively covered major tax developments and changes including the TCJA, pandemic-era changes in ARPA, the SECURE 2.0 Act, and the numerous clean energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act. Kelley particularly enjoys translating complex information in ways that help empower people in their daily lives and work.
-
-
IRS Ramps Up Tax Enforcement for Millionaires
IRS IRS tax enforcement led to the collection of $38 million from tax-evading millionaires. But the agency isn’t done making the wealthy pay up.
By Katelyn Washington • Published
-
Higher Earning Households Not Worried Enough About Retirement Savings
While most households have a good sense of whether or not they are on track for retirement, some are “too worried” or “not worried enough, ” a new study finds.
By Erin Bendig • Published
-
IRS Extends Vermont Tax Deadline Due to Flooding
Tax Deadline Flooding victims in Vermont now have an extended federal tax deadline. Here’s everything you need to know.
By Katelyn Washington • Published
-
Who’s Named First on Your Income Tax Return?
Tax Returns A new study says the order of names on a joint income tax return can provide insights about the people filing.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Published
-
States With the Lowest Property Tax
Property Tax Homeowners in these states received some of the lowest property tax bills in the U.S. How does your bill compare?
By Katelyn Washington • Published
-
How 3 New Supreme Court Rulings Impact Your Money
Supreme Court New U.S. Supreme Court decisions could directly impact your bank account privacy, student loan payments, home equity, and property taxes. Here’s what you need to know.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Published
-
Beware the 'Food Tax': States That Still Tax Groceries
State Tax Most states don't have a 'food tax.' But these 13 states still tax groceries.
By Katelyn Washington • Published
-
Warning: Watch Out for New IRS Refund Mail Scam
Tax Scams If you receive a cardboard envelope appearing to be from the IRS about an unclaimed tax refund, be cautious. It’s a new scam.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Last updated
-
Popular Withholding Strategy for IRA RMDs Kiplinger Tax Letter
Tax Letter Some retirees rely on a withholding rule to avoid paying estimated taxes.
By Joy Taylor • Published
-
Californians Will Get Another IRS Tax Deadline Letter
Tax Deadlines Millions of California residents impacted by severe weather will get a new mailing from the IRS about when their taxes are due.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Published