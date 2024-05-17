Should You Take the Survivor Option on Your Pension?

In some cases, you could buy life insurance instead and get a better deal in protecting your spouse. There are some things to keep in mind, though.

Often, one of a client’s biggest goals is making sure their spouse is protected if they pass away. Choosing the best distribution option for your pension when you retire is an important decision. Many people think they should take the survivor option to make sure their spouse is left in the best financial position. However, if you get creative with your planning, you may be able to create a better outcome than just taking the survivor option.

Taking the survivor option means you have to pay for that benefit, which in turn means that you don’t get as much money from your pension while you are alive. For example, we had a client whose pension paid $5,000 a month for their lifetime. If they selected the survivor option (which would pay the spouse 50% of their pension for life), they would give up 10% of their pension going forward.

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

