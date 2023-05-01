Eight Ways to Save Money on Life Insurance

Finding affordable life insurance from a trustworthy company often falls to the bottom of the to-do list. Many Americans have trouble finding the right insurance policy, with 48% of adults confessing to having no insurance at all, according to the Life Insurance Consumer Report Study 2023 by Insurist (opens in new tab).

So, how do you save money on a life insurance policy? Seventy-three percent of adults said that the cost of life insurance was too high. This guide provides some helpful tips on how to lower the cost of your life insurance.

Why Do You Need Life Insurance?

A life insurance policy provides security for family members and dependents. If you die unexpectedly, your loved ones could be left with financial commitments, medical care, and other unforeseen costs. Life insurance acts as a plan to protect your loved ones in the event of your unexpected death.

There are three main types of life insurance to consider when gathering quotes — level cover, increasing cover or decreasing cover. It is a good idea to discuss your needs with your family before you begin searching for the right policy. The cost of your life insurance policy will depend on variables such as your age, medical conditions, and amount of coverage.

Here are eight ways you can save money on life insurance.