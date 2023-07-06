All About RSUs: How They Work and What You Should Know
Restricted stock units, not to be confused with stock options, have become a popular way for companies to incentivize top talent to stick around.
In the corporate world, it’s become increasingly common for companies to incentivize employee loyalty by rewarding them with stock. One of the most common forms of equity compensation comes in the form of restricted stock units, otherwise known as RSUs. Because of their increasing popularity, it's important to understand what they are, how they work and their benefits.
What are RSUs?
At their core, RSUs are retention tools publicly traded companies use to attract and keep their top talent. As an employee, you are awarded a certain number of shares of company stock after meeting specific requirements. Once these conditions are met, your shares become vested, and you are then the owner of them. You can hold or sell the stock at any time, with no strings attached.
Typically, you would receive these shares after working a certain number of years for your employer. Let’s say you’ve been granted RSUs, and you decide to make a job change two years before they vest. If you leave that company then, you’ll leave equity on the table.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Many large companies have valuable stock, which is a significant incentive for people to stay in their current job.
How do RSUs differ from stock options?
While RSUs grant you guaranteed shares that you receive after certain conditions are met, stock options give you the opportunity to buy shares of your employer’s stock at a specified price — aka a “strike price.”
Stock options are typically used by early-stage startups or pre-IPO firms. This gives you the option to buy the stock at lower prices, so if you stick with it, and the company hits it big, you could win big! On the other hand, because they’re not on the public market yet, pre-IPO shares may not carry an accessible value for an unknown period of time.
What are the main benefits of RSUs?
In the past, stock options were one of the most commonly used tools for talent retention and stock awards. But stock options come with a handful of challenges for the person receiving them.
A stock option can be underwater, meaning that its value can decrease by the time it vests. For instance, if your strike price is $50 a share, and the price of that stock becomes $25 a share by the time it is vested, you would end up paying double its face value if you chose to exercise it! For that reason, many companies have moved away from stock options and now use RSUs.
The big difference is that RSUs never go underwater. It’s a gift of stock with no strike price attached to it.
Typically, the number of RSUs granted to an employee tends to be smaller than the number of stock options granted, but as an employee, you have the assurance that they’ll never go underwater. On the day that RSUs vest, you have a set number of shares in your account. The company will sell enough shares to cover the taxes that are due on your RSU. If you were granted 100 shares of RSU, you will end up with fewer shares in your account to cover the taxes due on the grant. You can sell it, keep it or do whatever you want, whenever you want.
What are the tax implications of RSUs?
Whenever RSUs vest, they become taxable income for you. You wind up paying taxes on their cost basis — that is, the market value of those shares on the day you receive them. The cost of these shares will largely determine your tax burden.
For example, let’s say your shares vest at $100 a share, and a year from now, you want to sell your shares, and they’re worth $80 apiece. You could use that decline in value to harvest your losses against any capital gains. On the other hand, if you wait to sell them and they grow to $120 a share, that’s a gain. You’ll pay capital gains taxes on only $20 because you already paid taxes on the $100 when it was vested.
Without a doubt, RSUs can be attractive investment incentives that foster employee loyalty. However, as is the case with any other type of security, you must carefully consider the way they work when you’re devising your overall tax-planning strategy with your trusted financial adviser.
Jared Elson is a Series 65 Licensed Investment Adviser Representative (IAR) and the CEO of Authentikos Advisory. Following a 10-year career with Yahoo, Jared identified an acute need for sound financial counsel in the tech industry and has excelled in giving tech professionals the tools they need to grow and preserve their wealth.
-
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower After Fed Minutes, Meta Pops
While the major indexes were choppy, Meta Platforms stock popped on news of a new microblogging app.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
16 Low-Cost ETFs to Buy
Expense ratios for index funds have declined in recent years, making them a cheap investing strategy to consider. Here are 16 low-cost ETFs to consider.
By Kyle Woodley • Published
-
What Does It Take to Be a Strong Leader?
A previous column about how to fail as a leader struck a chord with readers, so let’s dive into how to succeed as a leader.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. • Published
-
Leaving Retirement? Three Things to Consider Before You Unretire
Some of today’s retirees are finding they’re withdrawing too much from their retirement accounts and need to return to work to make ends meet.
By Tony Drake, CFP®, Investment Advisor Representative • Published
-
IRS Quietly Changed the Rules on Your Children’s Inheritance
Property, such as your home, held in an irrevocable trust 'that is not included in the taxable estate at death' will no longer receive a step-up in basis. Here’s why the wording of that is key.
By Lindsay N. Graves, Esq. • Published
-
DAFs vs. Private Foundations: Which Giving Strategy Is Right for You?
Let’s explore how each of these charitable giving vehicles can help you to maximize your charitable giving in a tax-smart manner and expand your impact.
By Mark Froehlich, CPA, MBA • Published
-
How Veterans With Disabilities Can Claim All the Benefits They Earned
Many veterans with disabilities who are unable to work are missing out on key disability benefits that could reshape their economic stability following active duty.
By Brett Buchanan • Published
-
Don’t Let a Bad Start in Retirement Blow Up Your Nest Egg
Retirement planning isn’t just about making money — it’s also about protecting the money you’ve already made. The 'bucket strategy' can help with that.
By Aaron Cirksena • Published
-
To Create a Happy Retirement, Start With the Three Ps
What's your financial 'philosophy' for your golden years? Is your retirement 'planning' specific to you? What's your 'process' to design your dream retirement?
By Nicholas J. Toman, CFP® • Published
-
How to Maximize Your Impact With Strategic Philanthropy Tools
You can ensure your philanthropy aligns with your personal goals by using a tax-smart, donor-advised fund, one of the easiest tools for giving. Here’s how it works.
By Heather Robertson Fortner • Published