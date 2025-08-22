What To Do if a Hurricane Cancels Your Vacation Plans

The 2025 hurricane season is underway, and Hurricane Erin was the first named storm. While Erin is moving back out to sea, forecasters are already tracking more systems right behind it.

For travelers, that means the risk of last-minute disruptions is far from over, and the window to prepare often closes once a storm is officially named. Taking steps now to understand airline policies, rental agreements and travel insurance options can make the difference between absorbing the full cost of a canceled trip and protecting your wallet.

If a hurricane forces you to cancel or change your vacation plans, knowing your rights and options ahead of time can help you minimize financial losses.

Get an airline waiver

The U.S. Department of Transportation states that travelers are entitled to a refund if an airline cancels a flight, regardless of the reason, and you choose not to travel on another flight.

You’re also entitled to a refund if the airline makes a significant schedule change or delay to a flight, and you choose not to travel.

If your flight is cancelled because of a hurricane or bad weather, you can request a refund in writing from your airline. You could alternatively choose to rebook on a different flight.

Receive a refund for mandatory evacuation

If you’re traveling to an area that’s been placed under a mandatory evacuation, you may be entitled to a refund.

For example, according to North Carolina Law, tenants of vacation rental properties in areas under mandatory evacuations are entitled to a refund from the landlord, including the rent, taxes and any other payments made in the rental agreement.

That refund is prorated for each night that you’re unable to live in the rental because of the evacuation order. The policy doesn’t apply if your landlord offered you insurance and you refused it, or if you have purchased travel insurance.

Check the vacation rental laws in the area that you’re traveling. You may find similar clauses entitling you to a refund if the area is put under mandatory evacuation.

File a claim with travel insurance

The best-case scenario is that you purchased travel insurance for your trip. If you haven’t yet bought travel insurance, it’s too late to get protection for any plans that Hurricane Erin cancels; you need to buy travel insurance hurricane coverage before a hurricane is named for the coverage to apply to that event.

If you do have travel insurance and your trip, or parts of it, are cancelled or delayed, you can file a claim for your prepaid, non-refundable trip expenses. Most comprehensive travel insurance policies include hurricane cancellations in the trip cancellation benefits.

Depending on the policy you buy, travel insurance hurricane coverage could help pay for expenses in several different scenarios:

If your travel is delayed because of a hurricane, you may be able to claim a reimbursement amount per-day, helping to cover food and lodging costs.

If a cruise or your travel to it is cancelled, trip interruption or missed connection coverage can help pay for related expenses, like alternatively transportation to get you caught up to the cruise.

If you’re injured while traveling during a hurricane, your travel insurance can help cover your medical bills.

If your destination lodging is damaged by a hurricane, or if the area is under governmental evacuation and you must cancel your trip, your insurance can cover related expenses.

Before you file a claim, make sure that you and your family are safe. Keep detailed records during your travel, including receipts for any prepaid expenses, your trip itinerary, any cancellation or delay notices you receive, weather reports and other documentation on the hurricane, photos of damage if applicable, and medical bills if applicable.

Contact your travel insurance provider right away. Your insurer will provide detailed information on how to file a claim, including any claim forms you need to submit, as well as how to send in your records and receipts.

File your travel insurance claim quickly, since many providers have time limits on claims. Then, closely monitor the claim and promptly respond to any correspondence and questions the insurer might have.

Prepare for travel during hurricane season

The 2025 hurricane season is already off to an eventful start, and it’s likely that we’ll see more hurricanes before the season’s end. If you’re planning to travel in areas frequently impacted by hurricanes, be sure to read the cancellation and refund policies of any lodging, cruises, hotels and airlines that you book.

Look for airlines and hotels that offer no-change-fee reservation options for extra scheduling flexibility, and consider buying travel insurance for extra protection.

As your travel dates approach, stay informed about the weather and be prepared to make some last-minute changes to your itinerary if a hurricane is approaching your destination. While cancelling or postponing a trip can be frustrating, hurricanes can be life-threatening events, so it’s always better to keep yourself and your family safe.