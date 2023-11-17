Amazon's Black Friday Deals Are Here Now
Amazon's Black Friday deals have arrived, with big opportunities to save money and score great finds through Cyber Monday.
Black Friday is fast approaching, and Amazon is pulling out all the stops this year with a slew of gifts for everyone on your list (or even a treat for yourself). From toys and games to fashion and electronics, you'll find some of this season's best deals.
The savings start with Amazon’s Black Friday deals event and run through the Cyber Monday weekend event. Shop early and get a jump on your holiday showing as some of Amazon’s best deals hit earlier this year. The retail giant is releasing its first official wave of Black Friday deals Friday, November 17.
Plus, new deals drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday events. So check back often to find the most up-to-date deals.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
U.S. Prime members can get free Same-Day Delivery — available in more than 90 U.S. metro areas — or One-Day Delivery on tens of millions of items. Prime members can also find their closest Amazon Locker or Counter for a free delivery, or choose a delivery day preference with Amazon Day.
For savings from Amazon Fresh, customers can take 15% off in-store purchases of $50+, and Prime members can take 25% off in-store purchases of $50+ from November 15 through November 28. (Terms apply).
Let’s get started:
- Amazon Basics Microfiber 3-Piece Bed Sheet Set, Twin — 27% off now $15.91.
- Energizer LED Rechargeable Plug-in Flashlights (3-Pack) — 31% off, now $19.97.
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds — Save $20, now $229.99.
- Blink Mini security camera — 43% off, now $19.99.
- Bissell Spot Portable Carpet Cleaner — 28% off, now $89.
- Sony headphones, WH-1000XM5 over-ears — Save $71.99, now $328.
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab — Save $145, now $384.99.
- Blink Whole Home Security Bundle — Save $112.99, now $101.98.
- Kindle Essentials Bundle (including Kindle 2022 release) — Save $15, now $134.97.
- KOKODI Kids Toys (2 Pack) LCD Writing Tablet — $9.99 (30% coupon applied at checkout).
- HomeHacks 2-Pack Large Laundry Basket — 36% off, now $16.99.
- Shark Corded Vacuum — 25% off, now $179.99.
- Lenovo 2023 14” Ideapad — Save $30, now $199.99.
- HP 17” laptop — Save $64, now $877.99.
- 98K Robot Toy — $29.99 (30% coupon applied at checkout).
- CAT Little Machines Toys Playset — Save $4, now $5.99
- Super Universal Socket Tools — Save 60%, now $7.99
- AILESSOM 3-IN-1 Electric Stand Mixer — Save $48, now $121.98.
- L'OR Barista Coffee and Espresso Machine — Save $30, now $129.
- Embark Dog DNA Test — Save 30%, now $139.
Amazon also offers “Shop deals with Alexa.” Get personalized deal notifications from Alexa up to 24 hours in advance on eligible items within your wish list, cart, or saved for later list. Just ask, ”Alexa, what are my deals?” You can also ask Alexa to remind you of deals once they are live or ask Alexa to make a purchase when a deal is available by saying, “Alexa, buy it for me."
Related Content
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
-
-
Score a Free iPhone or other Apple product with Chase Credit Card Rewards Points
Chase credit card customers can get a free iPhone, iMac or other Apple product for less points, now through November.
By Ellen Kennedy Published
-
Black Friday Deals: Seven Tips to Score Big Discounts
Use these tips to save money and score the best deals this Black Friday.
By Bob Niedt Published