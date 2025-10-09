Standard Deduction 2026 Amounts Are Here

The IRS released the 2026 standard deduction amounts you’ll use for your 2026 tax return — and they're higher than ever.

The IRS adjusts these amounts for each filing status every year. And since these adjustments are based on inflation , the standard deduction is higher for 2026 compared to last year. Plus, the increased standard deduction amount was recently made permanent under the 2025 GOP spending bill, also referred to by some as the “big beautiful bill” ( BBB ).

Knowing the standard deduction amount for your status can help you determine whether you should plan to itemize or claim the standard deduction next year.

Here's more to know.

For information on the current standard deduction, see: What's the 2025 Standard Deduction?

What is the new standard deduction amount for 2026? (Returns normally filed in 2027)

The IRS has just announced that the standard deduction amounts are increasing between $350 and $700 from the 2025 numbers.



Below are the 2026 amounts:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Standard Deduction For 2026 Married Filing Joint and Surviving Spouses $32,200 Increase of $700 from the prior tax year Single and Married Filing Separately $16,100 Increase of $350 from the prior tax year Heads of Household $24,150 Increase of $525 from the prior tax year

2026 standard deduction over age 65

Taxpayers age 65 and older, as well as those who are blind, can claim an additional standard deduction. For 2026, that additional amount will be $1,650 ($2,050 if unmarried and not a surviving spouse).

Those eligible can add the extra standard deduction to the regular amount for their filing status. So, a single taxpayer 65 or older (or who is blind) can claim a total standard deduction of $18,150 on their 2026 federal tax return.

Additionally, as Kiplinger has reported, the BBB introduces a new bonus standard deduction of $6,000 for those age 65 and older. This may be added per eligible individual to the additional standard deduction for 2026; however, the "bonus" amount is temporary and phases out for incomes above certain thresholds. (It's also available for those who itemize.)

Standard deduction if you are claimed as a dependent

Your standard deduction amount may differ if you can be claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s federal tax return.

The 2026 standard deduction for dependents is limited to either $1,350 or the sum of $450 and the dependent’s earned income, whichever is greater.

Note: The standard deduction for dependents cannot exceed the regular standard deduction for your filing status, even if your earned income is higher than the basic standard deduction amount.

What's the highest standard deduction amount possible?

As mentioned, the standard deduction is adjusted for inflation each year, and the BBB further increased those amounts in 2025. The new law also introduced a $6,000 temporary bonus deduction for qualifying adults over 65 ($12,000 if both spouses qualify).

For 2026, the IRS is raising the standard deduction amount from anywhere between $350 and $700. Plus, the extra standard deduction has been increased by $50.

This brings the highest possible 2026 standard deduction amount to $47,500. This amount is for married filing joint couples who are both over 65, qualify for the bonus deduction, and can claim the extra standard deduction for both spouses.

For more information on how to calculate your total standard deduction, see: The Extra Standard Deduction for People Age 65 and Older.