How to Make 2026 Your Best Year Yet for Retirement Savings

As the calendar flips to 2026, there's no better time to supercharge your retirement savings. With the welcome increases to contribution limits — $24,500 for 401(k)s, 403(b)s and similar plans, and $7,500 for traditional and Roth IRAs — you now have more room than ever to build a hearty nest egg. Together with catch-up contributions for those 50 and older and super catch-ups for those 60-63, you've got a prime opportunity toward a secure, comfortable retirement.
Whether you're just starting out or closing in on your golden years, making 2026 your breakthrough year starts with taking proactive steps right from the start.
The good news? The best way to make 2026 your breakout retirement-savings year isn't about slaving away for a bigger paycheck or even returning to work. Instead, it's about taking advantage of time-sensitive loopholes and rule changes that all come together in 2026, thanks to