Why Playing It Safe in Retirement Is a Big Risk

Tariffs, rising inflation, stock market volatility, oh my…and that’s just this year.
It's understandable to get more conservative with your investments the closer you are to retirement or if you're already there. After all, the money has to last decades. Plus, you worked hard amassing your nest egg, so who can blame you for wanting to protect it!
It’s why conservative portfolio constructions — such as 40% stocks, 60% fixed income — exist, or why annuity sales in the third quarter alone reached nearly $120 billion.
People don’t want to outlive their money, nor do they want to lose sleep worrying about what’s happening in the stock market.
Peace of mind for a price
But safety comes at a cost. Sometimes that conservative nature can cause more harm than good, even in volatile times.
Just ask all the investors who went to cash when stocks tumbled during the Great Recession, the COVID-19 pandemic and the bear market of 2022. By bailing out when the market was down, they lost out on the recoveries and bull runs that followed.
It’s not just the prospect of missed returns that hurts overly conservative investors, especially retirees. It’s the risk that their investments won’t keep up with inflation, putting them at risk of outliving their money in retirement.
And if that isn’t scary enough, what if you didn’t even know your portfolio had gotten too conservative? After all, many of us set up our asset allocation and forget about it, especially if all of our money is tied up in our 401(k) or we don’t have a financial adviser.
The good news is there are telltale signs your retirement portfolio is too conservative, and even better, some strategies you can employ to fix it. Read on to learn what they are and what you can do.
The “safe” cash pile isn’t so safe
Cash is not king in retirement. Sure, it’s nice to have some on hand, but having too much of it is a concern.
“Anytime you're keeping dry powder for some future event, it’s a big red flag,” says Jamie Hopkins, CEO of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors. “A lot of people are holding this cash waiting for the tariffs to be over to get back in the market. You get returns in the market when you manage through the risk and volatility.”
Hopkins says you're better off buying when a stock is down and holding it for the long term. Even when you retire, a stock will still have years to recoup its losses.
Missing the market’s strongest days
The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones Industrial Average each set record highs in the past three years, and 2025 is shaping up to be another one for the books.
That’s great news for stock investors, but not so much for their more conservative counterparts, who have steered clear of stocks, favoring cash, bonds, treasuries and CDs, which all had lower returns.
Consider if $100,000 had been invested over twenty years through the end of 2024. If it had been invested in bonds, it would have appreciated to around $185,000, says Eric Diton, president and managing director of The Wealth Alliance. In a large-cap core stock, it would have appreciated to roughly $844,000. A big difference.
“The idea is to find assets that don’t all do the same thing at the same time,” said Diton. “If you plant a garden, you don’t want everything to bloom at the same time and die at the same time. It’s the same thing with investing. You try to diversify into different asset classes.”
When inflation eats your retirement
If inflation is running at 3% and your investment returns aren’t, that’s a doozy of a sign your portfolio is too conservative, both Hopkins and Diton said. If you don’t change your lifestyle or your asset allocation, you're likely to run out of money in retirement.
“If you had $100,000 and 3% inflation, over 25 years, that $100,000 buys you about $47,760,” said Diton. “You lost over half your purchasing power.” What about 8% inflation, which occurred after the pandemic? You would lose about 85% of your purchasing power."
Now that you know the signs, it's time for a calculated shift
Understanding that you've been playing it too safe in your approach to investing and retirement is important. But recognizing that you've been too conservative is not enough. You may need to use that knowledge to make some changes. Here are a few good options for what to do.
Stop guessing and get diversified
The best way to ensure you aren't overly conservative is to make sure your investments are diversified, and the only way you'll know is by reviewing your portfolio. What better time than the end of the year to do that?
If you haven't worked with a financial adviser, it may be time to consider doing so. It will cost some money, but if it prevents you from having an overly conservative portfolio, it may be worth it.
If not, here are some of the signs your portfolio isn’t diversified:
-Your money is invested in fewer than ten stocks
-Your asset allocation is heavily weighted in one area, say, bonds
-Your portfolio moves up or down on specific news. For example, Nvidia misses earnings, and your entire portfolio tanks.
-All the funds in your portfolio have overlapping investments
-There’s no international exposure
-Most of the investments are in one sector or industry.
Create a comfortable cash "safety floor"
One way to have the best of both worlds — peace of mind while staying invested — is to create a