Retired and Thinking of Going Back to Work? Avoid These Three Common Pitfalls
Before you decide to 'unretire' and go back to work, be sure you understand the impact it will have on your retirement finances.
Jim Carrey, Al Pacino and Hugh Grant aren’t the only ones who came out of retirement. Countless people return to the workforce after retiring. For some, it's a matter of money — they have savings, but are afraid it's not enough. For others, it's about their well-being — they are bored and miss the structure and sense of purpose work affords them.
If you want to join the ranks of the unretired, you may want to consider the impact it will have on your finances before you do. After all, it could cost you more money to reenter the workforce than to stay home.
If you don’t need the money, “just don’t go get a job, run it by a financial professional first,” says Rose Niang, a financial planner at Edleman Financial Engines. “Sometimes the pitfalls may be worse than what you gain from that job.”
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
From Social Security to taxes, here’s a look at three potentially costly drawbacks of returning to work after you’ve retired.
1. You can lose some of your Social Security
If you started collecting Social Security benefits before your full retirement age (which is 67 for those born in 1960 or later) and then return to work, your benefits could be reduced.
This rule is known as the earnings test, and the Social Security Administration applies it to anyone who is working and receiving benefits before their full retirement age.
For every $2 you make over $23,400 for 2025, $1 of your Social Security benefits will be deducted. If you hit full retirement age in 2025, you can earn up to $62,160. For every $3 over that, the SSA will deduct $1. Once you reach your full retirement age, there is no earnings limit. Your Social Security benefits will go back to normal if you stop working.
“It's not the worst thing in the world if you are getting some income,” says Judith Ward, thought leadership director at T.Rowe Price. “Just be aware that if you are taking SS and you're not at your full retirement age, you might see a reduction.”
While you may bring in more income on paper, income taxes, costs associated with your employment — such as commuting and clothing expenses — and the loss of free time, may make returing to work not worth the reduction in benefits.
2. Medicare premiums could increase
This applies to people age 65 and older on Medicare thinking of returning to work. If you receive any government subsidies and make more than a certain limit, you may lose some of those discounts, says Niang.
If you don’t receive government subsidies but make too much money when you return to work, you have to worry about the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, or IRMAA.
IRMAA is an extra charge added to the monthly premiums for Medicare Part B and Part D if your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) from the two prior years exceeds certain limits.
For 2025, your MAGI has to exceed $106,000 as a single filer, and $212,000 as a couple. The extra expense for 2025 can range from $888 to $5,326.80 per year for Medicare Part B, and $164.40 to $1029.60 for Medicare Part D, depending on how much your income exceeds the threshold.
Your job alone may not push you over the threshold, but pensions, dividend-paying investments, capital gains, and required minimum distributions are all part of your MAGI.
Consider this scenario to put it into perspective. Let’s say you are 65, retired, on Medicare, and take a job in late 2025, making $30,000. That pushes your and your spouse’s 2026 combined MAGI to $240,000 from $210,000.
As a result, for all of 2028, you and your spouse will have to pay higher Medicare premiums for both Part B and Part D. The income may outweigh the increase in premiums, but you won’t know until you do the math.
3. Tax bracket creep
Making more money means you have to pay more taxes, and it's just not income taxes. Depending on what tax bracket you end up in, you could owe more on your SS benefits, says Niang.
If you make between $25,000 and $34,000 as an individual or $32,000 to $44,000 married filing jointly, up to 50% of your SS benefits may be taxed. Over $34,000 for individuals and $44,000 for married couples filing jointly and up to 85% of your SS benefits may be taxed.
Plus, the higher income tax bracket you are in, the more you’ll owe Uncle Sam come tax time. “If you need the money, chances are you are not as concerned about these pitfalls,” says Ward. “If you don’t need the money and like the work and the income is a bonus, these are things you might want to be aware of.”
Find the right balance
Ultimately, it's all about balance. Nobody is telling you not to return to work, but if you are doing it out of boredom, you have to weigh the costs against the gains.
If it's a $7.25 an hour job at a pet store that will bring you joy, Niang says go for it. But if it's a $100,000 a year consulting gig, you may want to speak with a financial adviser to understand how it will impact Social Security, Medicare, and taxes before you leap. After all, there may be other opportunities to volunteer or ways to solve the boredom problem without monetary gain.
“Run the numbers before you accept the job,” says Niang. “Make sure you weigh the upside and the downside.”
Related content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Donna Fuscaldo is the retirement writer at Kiplinger.com. A writer and editor focused on retirement savings, planning, travel and lifestyle, Donna brings over two decades of experience working with publications including AARP, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Investopedia and HerMoney.
-
-
7 Things You Should Do Now if You Think Your Identity Was Stolen
If you suspect your identity was stolen, there are several steps you can take to protect yourself, but make sure you take action fast.
-
Dow Hits New Intraday High: Stock Market Today
Value-hunters with big stakes in a particular component kept one of the main U.S. equity indexes in positive territory.
-
Thanks to the OBBB, Now Could Be the Best Tax-Planning Window We've Had: 12 Things You Should Know
The new tax legislation offers unique opportunities to make smart financial moves and save on taxes, especially for people nearing or in retirement with significant savings.
-
Market Rebounds Are Happening Fast: Should You Buy the Dips? A Financial Planner's Guide
Markets are bouncing back faster than ever. For some long-term investors, that could mark a compelling case for systematic investing during downturns.
-
Social Security Turns 90 — Five Important Things to Know
Social Security has become a cornerstone of the American retirement system and works to keep over 16 million retirees above the poverty line. Here are five key facts about the program as it turns 90.
-
How a Part-Time Job in Retirement Can Boost Your Social Life
A part-time job in retirement, like walking dogs or helping with home projects, can combat loneliness by sparking new friendships and boosting your social life.
-
Asset-Rich But Cash-Poor? A Wealth Adviser's Guide to Helping Solve the Liquidity Crunch for Affluent Families
Many high-net-worth families experience financial stress because of a lack of immediate access to their assets. Liquidity planning aims to bridge the gap between long-term goals and short-term needs and avoid financial pitfalls.
-
Social Security Planning Strategies and Challenges as It Hits Its 90th Year: A Financial Adviser's Guide
Longer life expectancies and changing demographics put extra pressure on the program, making it crucial for future retirees to understand its evolution, common myths and how to strategically plan for their benefits.
-
Five Social Security Myths That Can Cost You
Before you collect Social Security benefits, make sure you don't believe any of these falsehoods.
-
I Missed the 2-Year IRMAA Rule, Now My Medicare Costs Are Skyrocketing.
A spike in income could result in costly IRMAA charges on your Medicare premiums. We ask financial planning experts for advice.