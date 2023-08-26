New Roth 401(k) Contributions Rule Delayed by IRS: What To Know
The IRS is offering relief on new 401(k) catch-up contribution rules for certain high earners. Here’s what it means for you.
Recently, there’s been concern over planned changes to rules governing catch-up contributions for 401(k) plans. The changes, which initially weren’t going to be effective until 2024, will require catch-up contributions for higher-income earners to be made on a Roth basis. (Making catch-up contributions on an after-tax Roth basis means paying taxes on your retirement savings during the years when you usually earn more.)
Under SECURE 2.0, if you are at least 50 and earned $145,000 or more in the previous year, you can make catch-up contributions to your employer-sponsored 401(k) account. But you would have to make those extra contributions on a Roth basis, using after-tax money.
- You couldn’t get tax deductions on those catch-up contributions as you would with typical 401(k) contributions, but you could withdraw the money tax-free when you retire.
- The SECURE 2.0 Roth catch-up contribution rule won’t apply to taxpayers making $144,999 or less in a tax year.
Roth catch-up contributions glitch
While the new rule may seem reasonable, more clarity with implementing Roth catch-up contributions for 2024 was needed. When lawmakers drafted the Roth catch-up provisions of SECURE 2.0, they mistakenly left out specific language. As a result, under the current text of SECURE 2.0, no participant could make catch-up contributions (whether on a pre-tax or Roth basis).
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Also, as Kiplinger reported, hundreds of employers, plan sponsors, and organizations expressed concern that the new 401(k) contributions rule wouldn’t be able to be implemented by next year. Over 200 entities made up of Fortune 500 companies, firms, and public employers, including the American Retirement Association, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Fidelity Investments, Charles Schwab, Microsoft Corporation, and Delta Airlines, asked Congress for a two-year delay to the Roth catch-up rule to 2026.
A reason is that new payroll systems and administrative work will be needed, which many employers feared couldn’t be implemented to allow participants to make Roth catch-up contributions next year.
IRS offers more time to prep for Roth catch-up contributions
However, late Friday, the IRS announced relief for high earners subject to the rule, which is also welcome news for many plan sponsors and employers. The agency says Roth catch-up contributions for high earners age 50 or over won’t be required until 2026. (That’s a two-year delay of the new rule.)
The IRS also clarified that plan participants aged 50 or older can make pre-tax catch-up contributions in 2023 despite their income level.
What does this mean? If you’re 50 years old or older, no matter your income level, you can continue to make catch-up contributions on a pre-tax basis through your employer-sponsored retirement plan. However, according to the IRS, those catch-up contributions will eventually (in 2026), have to be made on a Roth basis if your income meets or exceeds the $145,000 threshold.
So, it’s still a good idea to start planning now and consult a trusted tax professional to determine the best way to maximize your retirement savings.
Related Content
Kelley R. Taylor is a senior tax editor for Kiplinger.com who has written for various national publications on topics including education, law, health, finance, and tax. With over two decades of experience as a corporate attorney and business journalist, she has extensively covered federal and state taxation, including tax changes stemming from the TCJA, ARPA, the SECURE 2.0 Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act. Kelley enjoys simplifying complex information to help empower people in their daily lives and work.
-
-
What Is Dividend Investing?
Dividend investing is a profitable and proven method to generate solid long-term returns. But investors must be tactical when choosing the best dividend stocks.
By Mark R. Hake, CFA Published
-
What Is a Limit Order?
A limit order is a powerful tool in an investor's arsenal, allowing them to buy or sell a stock at the price they want.
By Jared Hoffmann Published
-
Don't Miss the Final Days of Connecticut Tax-Free Week
State Tax Connecticut’s week-long sales tax holiday ends soon. Here’s what you can buy tax-free and what else you need to know before you shop.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Traveling Abroad? Tourist Taxes Have Increased in These Cities
Tourist Taxes If you plan on traveling abroad, you may be charged higher tourist taxes. Here’s where —and when — your vacation might cost more.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
New Oregon Child Tax Credit Leaves Out Most Families
State Taxes There's a new Oregon child tax credit, but how many families will it actually help?
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
Are You Mistakenly Dead to the IRS?
IRS A new report says the IRS placed 'deceased locks' on accounts of more than 90,000 taxpayers who weren’t dead.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
The 2023 Maryland Tax-Free Week
Tax Holiday The Maryland tax-free week can help you save money on back-to-school shopping.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
Texas Tax-Free Weekend in 2023: Everything You Need to Know
Tax Holiday The 2023 Texas tax-free weekend can save you money on your back-to-school shopping. Here’s what you should know before you buy.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend Guide for 2023
Tax Holiday Here's everything you need to know about the annual Massachusetts tax-free weekend.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
When Claiming the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) Doesn't Pay
Tax Credits A tax preparer arrested for $124 million in alleged fake employee retention tax credit claims highlights IRS concerns about the ERC.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated