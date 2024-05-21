Best Cities to Start a Career 2024 — and the Worst
The best cities for starting a career also provide substantial income growth potential and pleasant work conditions.
Finding your first job after graduation is an exciting and daunting process. When you layer on the reality that where you work will impact your life just as much as your new job title and salary — the search takes on heightened importance. While some cities, such as New York, are sought-after, it doesn’t mean they are the best place to start. In fact, New York City was ranked dead last in this survey of the Best and Worst Places to Start a Career by Wallethub.
The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) projects 2,185,000 newly minted bachelor's-degree level graduates in the Class of 2024. Some will go to graduate school, but most will be looking for that first real job. Where a job is located can facilitate or hinder buying a home, the ability to save and prospects for career and salary advancement.
WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across two key dimensions, “Professional Opportunities” and “Quality of Life." The study examined each selected city based on 26 key metrics ranging from the availability of entry-level jobs, the average monthly starting salary to housing affordability.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The best cities to start a career
The majority of the best places on this list are in the south and southwest. This is no surprise as these regions have been hotbeds of job and population growth. States such as Arizona, Texas and Florida have seen a steep increase in population from other states with New Yorkers and Californians leading the way. A healthy number of these newcomers are affluent and are bringing business opportunities to their new states.
Matthew T. Hora, Founding Director, Center for Research on College-Workforce Transitions — University of Wisconsin-Madison, was asked by WalletHub about the top 5 indicators when choosing a city to start a career. He sees reasonable cost of living, living proximate to friends and family, "a lively cultural scene, decent access to nature, and limited pollution" as driving motivations for which place a graduate might choose to live. Although he says "most graduates are focused on the next 3-5 years of their lives and not the next 50 years."
The top city according to WalletHub is Atlanta. The survey cites an average household income of $79,000, the highest annual growth in household incomes at 8.9%, and "plentiful entry-level jobs" with an abundance of highly rated companies as solid reasons to plant roots in the Peach State.
Orlando comes in a strong second. Graduates can expect decent wages over time as their household wage growth is an impressive 8.2%. In addition, it has the second-highest number of entry-level job openings per capita, along with lots of openings at companies rated 4 or 5 stars, according to WalletHub.
|Overall Rank
|Cities
|Professional Opportunities Rank
|Quality of Life Rank
|1
|Atlanta, GA
|1
|7
|2
|Orlando, FL
|2
|8
|3
|Salt Lake City, UT
|8
|6
|4
|Tampa, FL
|7
|21
|5
|Pittsburgh, PA
|9
|11
|6
|Portland, ME
|11
|10
|7
|Charleston, SC
|12
|15
|8
|Austin, TX
|40
|1
|9
|Miami, FL
|4
|85
|10
|Knoxville, TN
|6
|65
|11
|Minneapolis, MN
|37
|3
|12
|Tempe, AZ
|39
|5
|13
|Seattle, WA
|52
|2
|14
|Wilmington, DE
|5
|86
|15
|St. Louis, MO
|10
|46
The worst cities
The bottom of the list is populated by Rust Belt cities, such as Detroit and Newark, and a place better known as a retirement community than a spring break destination, Pembroke Pines, FL.
New York City is number one in many categories: cost of living and housing are two of them. It also takes the top prize for being the worst place to start a career according to the WalletHub study, and scores near the bottom for quality of life. It holds little promise for the next Mark Zuckerberg as it ranks 96 out of 100 according to WalletHub's Best Large Cities to Start a Business. Unlike Orlando, which ranks first.
|Overall Rank
|Cities
|Professional Opportunities Rank
|Quality of Life Rank
|182
|New York, NY
|182
|171
|181
|Bridgeport, CT
|179
|181
|180
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|180
|172
|179
|Santa Clarita, CA
|178
|174
|178
|Yonkers, NY
|176
|167
|177
|Cape Coral, FL
|181
|137
|176
|Newark, NJ
|162
|180
|175
|Detroit, MI
|169
|178
|174
|Jackson, MS
|164
|175
|173
|Oxnard, CA
|159
|177
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation.
-
-
10 Things You Should Know About Estate Planning for Singles
A guide to how to navigate estate planning as a single person.
By David Rodeck Published
-
Future U.S. Economic Growth Hinges on Immigrants
The Kiplinger Letter With the native birthrate slipping, employers are increasingly relying on foreign-born workers to staff up.
By David Payne Published
-
Free Things to Do in New York City
Seven free things to do in New York City, so you can better enjoy the most expensive city in the country.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
25+ Early Memorial Day Deals and Discounts
Before the Memorial Day weekend even begins, find early deals and discounts on dozens of items from Amazon, Costco, Best Buy, Target and more.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
10 Ways to Save Money at Starbucks
Use these 10 hacks to save money at Starbucks without sacrificing great taste or breaking the bank
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Nearly 50% of Workers Are Thinking of Quitting Their Jobs, Study Shows. Are You?
Nearly half of all workers are thinking about quitting their jobs in 2024, according to new research from Microsoft and LinkedIn. Here's why.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
April CPI Report Offers Some Relief: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI CPI moderated last month, boosting hopes for interest rate cuts coming sooner rather than later.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Get Starbucks' New Summer App-y Days Specials for May
Starbucks is offering exclusive in-app offers every Monday and Friday in May.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
What Brings High-Net-Worth People to Everest?
Everest, Inc. author Will Cockrell discusses why high-net-worth people flock to climb Mount Everest.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
Is This the Worst Time To Buy a Home?
A new poll shows a vast majority of Americans believe now is a bad time to buy a house, in the worst low in Gallup's history.
By Alexandra Svokos Published