Six Steps to Get Lower Car Insurance Rates

2. Shop around

Start your search at your state insurance department’s website via NAIC.org. Most states have consumer guides with general advice on how to shop for policies and trim premiums, and some states have a pricing report or rate-comparison table. Before you start calling insurers, look up the complaint ratio for each company you're interested in and avoid insurers with the highest complaint ratios.

When shopping for auto insurance, premium quotations are a useful tool for comparison of different companies’ products. When asking for price quotations, it is crucial that you provide the same information to each agent or company. The agent will usually request the following information: description of your vehicle, its use, your driver’s license number, the number of drivers in your household, the coverages and limits you want.

You can save by comparing rates from insurers at Insurance.com or at InsuranceQuotes. Enter a few details about yourself and your car into the search tool and you’ll receive two to five quotes online or from the insurance companies via phone or email. If you are eligible for a USAA policy because you or a relative has served in the military, you may need to look up its policies separately, says Hunter. For some companies, such as Allstate and State Farm, it may be better to work with a local agent, which you can find through their websites.