The Most Popular Car Insurance Companies 2023

Here are the most popular car insurance companies on the market, per the Insurance Information Institute (opens in new tab). This information was compiled by comparing the amount of direct premiums written for each auto insurance company in 2021, along with the total percentage of market share. In all, the top 10 car insurance companies made up 70% of the market for personal auto insurance coverage.

Also included for each insurance company are its J.D. Power satisfaction rates (opens in new tab) from 2022. Data analytic company, J.D. Power conducts annual reviews of the car insurance industry, and is a good source to find insurance based on customer satisfaction ratings on a 1,000-point scale.

Most popular car insurance companies

These are the top ten most popular car insurance companies on the market.

1. State Farm

Direct premiums written: $41,665,754

Market share: 16.0%

J.D. Power Satisfaction Rating: 882

2. Geico

Direct premiums written: $37,422,558

Market share: 14.4%

J.D. Power Satisfaction Rating: 874

3. Progressive

Direct premiums written: $35,852,921

Market share: 13.8%

J.D. Power Satisfaction Rating: 861

4. Allstate

Direct premiums written: $27,221,928

Market share: 10.4%

J.D. Power Satisfaction Rating: 889

5. USAA Insurance Group

Direct premiums written: $15,738,749

Market share: 6.0%

J.D. Power Satisfaction Rating: 890

6. Liberty Mutual

Direct premiums written: $13,257,306

Market share: 5.1%

J.D. Power Satisfaction Rating: 870

7. Farmers Insurance Group of Companies

Direct premiums written: $12,441,182

Market share: 4.8%

J.D. Power Satisfaction Rating: 882

8. Nationwide Mutual Group

Direct premiums written: $5,565,737

Market share: 2.1%

J.D. Power Satisfaction Rating: 868

9. American Family Insurance Group

Direct premiums written: $5,488,677

Market share: 2.1%

J.D. Power Satisfaction Rating: 874

10. Travelers Companies Inc.

Direct premiums written: $5,328,115

Market share: 2.0%

J.D. Power Satisfaction Rating: 854

Criteria: Customer satisfaction

When deciding on car insurance, not only is it important to compare prices and coverage, but it’s also beneficial to compare customer satisfaction between companies. The following ratings can help you determine how well the most popular car insurance companies rank in this regard.

NAIC Complaint Index (opens in new tab): The NAIC, or National Association of Insurance Commissioners, oversees insurance regulation across the U.S. The organization compiles a list of customer complaints to create a Complaint Index. The baseline for the number of complaints is 1.00 on the Index. Ratings above this have more complaints than average, and ratings below have fewer complaints than average.

AM Best ratings (opens in new tab): AM Best rates show the financial strength of auto insurance companies, showing the companies' ability to pay claims. Higher scores typically show the company is more financially stable.

How to get the best rates on car insurance

Between 2022 and 2023, car insurance rates have increased by almost 14% , bringing the national average premium for full coverage car insurance from $1,771 to $2,014. Because of this, it’s important to search for the best rates available. Here are a few ways to do so.

Shop around: Getting quotes from various insurance companies can help you find the best rates available.

Getting quotes from various insurance companies can help you find the best rates available. Take advantage of discounts: Safe driving, good student and multiple policies are some of the most common discounts offered by auto insurance companies.

Safe driving, good student and multiple policies are some of the most common discounts offered by auto insurance companies. Improve your credit: In most states, credit card companies take into account your overall credit score to determine your car insurance rates.

In most states, credit card companies take into account your overall credit score to determine your car insurance rates. Increase your deductibles: Since your out-of-pocket expenses go up, your premium will be lower.