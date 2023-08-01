6 Ways to Boost Your Credit Score — Fast

Previous Next 1/6

Pay Down Credit Card Debt

If high credit card debt is weighing on your score, paying off all or most of it in one swoop could give your score a quick and significant boost.

First, the basics: A key component of your score is your credit-to-utilization ratio —the amount you owe on your credit cards as a proportion of your card limits. Utilization is calculated for individual cards and in the aggregate for all your card accounts. The lower your utilization ratio, the better. According to FICO, consumers with scores of 800 or higher (standard FICO and VantageScore credit scores range from 300 to 850) use an average of 7% of their credit limits. If you're close to maxing out your cards, removing the debt should increase your score after the low or zero balances show up on your credit reports — likely in the following month or so. Don't have enough cash lying around to make a big payment? Another strategy is to transfer the debt to an installment loan — say, a personal loan—or a home equity line of credit. Such debts don't factor into utilization ratios. Plus, the presence of the loan or HELOC on your credit report could improve your mix of credit, which accounts for 10% of a FICO score. It's a good idea to leave a credit card account open even after you stop using it. When you close a card, its credit line no longer counts toward your utilization — so if you have balances on other cards, your utilization ratio could climb.