How Financial Institutions Can Blend Tech With Human Connection
Digital banking is convenient, but sometimes customers need personalized help, not to mention those who aren't tech-savvy. What's a financial institution to do?
The shift to digital-first banking has changed the way customers interact with their financial institutions. With 24/7 access to accounts, streamlined services, and innovative tools, banking is more convenient for so many people. The transition has also raised questions about inclusiveness, particularly for those who value face-to-face interactions.
As the CEO of Affinity Federal Credit Union, I’ve seen firsthand how important it is to balance technological innovation with personalized support. While many customers appreciate the speed and accessibility of digital tools, others rely on the human connection found in bank and credit union branches. While it’s challenging, it’s imperative for all financial institutions to ensure their customers find value in both the digital and in-person opportunities they provide.
Long gone are the days of being constrained by branch hours to transfer funds, check balances, and pay bills. Today, the challenge for banks and credit unions is what more they can do to enhance their customer’s experience on their website and through their app. Banks and credit unions must also consider if they’re doing enough to protect private information. Customers choose institutions that balance digital innovation with customer support and privacy.
How to help tech-challenged customers
Digital banking features, such as automated savings, expense tracking, and budgeting tools, can also help our members make more informed decisions. How do we help those who are not so tech-savvy to understand these features? At Affinity, we have a suite of YouTube tutorials that have been instrumental in educating members who are typically more reliant on our branches than our website or app.
It’s also worth taking a step back to appreciate how far we’ve come since the dawn of the internet and the first digital banking services in the late ’90s. For example, one member recently shared how our mobile app allowed them to manage their account seamlessly while traveling abroad — a level of convenience that would have been unimaginable just a decade ago. Now, we have the opportunity to build on this powerful foundation.
Despite the benefits, not all members are eager to embrace digital banking. For some, the lack of personal interaction is a significant hurdle. Whether it’s the reassurance of speaking to a teller or the clarity gained from an in-person consultation, there are services that digital platforms simply can’t replicate. Affinity has taken steps to address this gap. Our branches and call center teams are trained to assist members who may feel overwhelmed by technology. A retiree recently shared how a branch visit helped them understand online banking — a solution that combined the ease of digital tools with the guidance of a trusted professional.
Digital banking plus a personal touch
We’ve developed a hybrid model that combines the efficiency of digital banking with the personal touch of branch services. This approach ensures members can choose what works best for them. Our branches continue to offer essential services like financial planning consultations and assistance with complex transactions, while our digital platforms cater to routine needs. We’ve also prioritized education to build confidence among members. Whether through one-on-one guidance at branches or virtual resources, our goal is to make digital banking accessible to everyone.
As digital banking evolves, financial institutions must adapt. While artificial intelligence, biometric authentication, and open banking are shaping the future, the human element must remain central.
For consumers, the best approach is to embrace a mix of digital and traditional services. If you prefer face-to-face interactions, don’t hesitate to visit your local branch for support.
For those venturing into digital banking for the first time, start with simple tasks and gradually explore more features. And always prioritize security by using strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication and staying vigilant against scams.
Kevin Brauer, a distinguished finance industry professional with over three decades of experience, has been at the helm of Affinity Credit Union as CEO and President since January 2023. His substantial contribution to Affinity over the past seven years has been instrumental in propelling the firm's value proposition and innovating its financial well-being initiatives. Brauer leads Affinity's dedicated team of 500 employees at its Basking Ridge, N.J., headquarters and throughout its 18-plus branches.
