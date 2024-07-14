International Travel with Medications: Know Before You Go

When you embark on international travel with medications, especially prescription drugs, it pays to know the rules. Of course, you probably won't be sentenced to years in a hard labor camp, as Brittney Griner was in 2022 after she entered Russia with medical marijuana. (She was released months later.) But prescription drugs that are perfectly legal in the US may be illegal to bring into another country.

And if you thought medications containing controlled substances were the only types you needed to be careful about traveling with, you’d be wrong — very wrong. Being prepared and in compliance with your destination's regulations is key to having a trouble-free trip.

Medicines commonly prescribed or available over the counter in the United States might be unlicensed or considered controlled substances in other countries. When traveling internationally with your medicines, you need to be aware of potential regulations before departing on your trip.

Before you travel with medications

You should contact the consulate or embassy of your destination, and embassies of countries that you have layovers in to make sure your medicines are permitted. Authorities overseas may ask for evidence to prove the medication is yours. To avoid having your medication confiscated ask your doctor for a letter stating: what the medicine is, your dosage and that it's for personal use. The U.S, State department recommends that travelers should:

Keep medicines in their original, labeled containers. Check that they are clearly labeled with your full name, health care provider’s name, generic and brand name, and exact dosage.

Make sure the name on your prescription matches the name on your travel documents and identification.

Bring copies of all written prescriptions, including the generic names for medicines. For extra safekeeping leave a copy of your prescriptions at home with a friend or relative in case you lose your copy. You can request a "Copy Only of a Prescription " from your pharmacy which includes the relevant information but is not valid for dispensing.

from your pharmacy which includes the relevant information but is not valid for dispensing. It's essential that you ask your prescribing health care provider for a note if you use controlled substances or injectable medicines, such as EpiPens and insulin.

The following is a summary of regulations that are typical to many countries, according to the International Narcotics Control Board.

A medical prescription from a licensed doctor is required by most countries

The prescription should be translated into the local language. For some countries, a translation in English will suffice

Many countries do not permit carrying more than a 30 to 90 day supply of a prescription

Requirements for foreigners might differ from requirements for citizens of that country

Different requirements might be in place depending on where you are travelling from

What to do if your if your medication is not permitted into your destination. Do not attempt to travel with banned/prohibited medications or dosages. Contact your healthcare provider before you travel to see if there is a suitable alternative you can take instead.

Understand the law in your destination

Finding out if your medication is restricted can be challenging. Laws are country-specific and regulations can be hard to interpret. If you are not in compliance your medication could be confiscated, you could be denied entry or you could be detained. A 2024 survey found that 27% of Americans have had their medications confiscated during travel, according to the discount drug app, SingleCare. Fortunately, most travelers are able to take or "import" their medications without incident.

Medications are regulated according to the type of medication, the amount and destination. Not all medicine you take in the U.S. is available in other countries. Some common medicines may even be considered illegal or a controlled substance. Commonly restricted drugs include:

Amphetamines, such as ADHD medications

Medical marijuana/cannabis

Opioid-based painkillers, such as codeine and oxycodone

Medication containing pseudoephedrine, such as cold and flu tablets

Sleeping pills, anti-anxiety and antidepressant medications.

The amount of prescription medication you can take with you varies depending on your destination's regulations. Travelers are typically permitted to bring 30 to 90 day supplies of maintenance drugs, such as insulin, corticosteroid inhalers and high blood pressure medications.

Medication that contains a controlled substance is highly regulated. Countries put strict limitations on the types and quantities that can be imported. Some countries allow a 30-day supply, while others only allow a few days and might require an import license or permit to travel with certain medications or dosages.

Traveling to Japan. Japan has strict drug laws and they are vigorously enforced. Many common medications and over-the-counter drugs in the United States are illegal in Japan. It does not matter if you have a valid U.S. prescription for a medicine or drug which is illegal in Japan: if you bring it with you, you risk arrest and detention by the Japanese authorities.

Comprehensive information about what drugs and dosages are legal is available only from the Japanese government. Travelers should check with the Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MLHW) before traveling to Japan with medication. If you need to bring more than the MLHW’s approved quantity of medication or medical devices you need to secure a “Yunyu Kakunin-sho” (importation certificate) prior to travelling, and present it with the prescription to a customs officer upon arrival in Japan. You can learn more about applying for a Yunyu Kakunin-sho in the MLHW's FAQs. You can also make inquire about the legality of your medications via email at yakkan@mhlw.go.jp. You should include the drug’s active ingredients, the name of the medicine (brand and generic) and the dosage and quantity you are prescribed.

The following drugs are illegal in Japan: marijuana including CBD oil, all medications that contain amphetamines and many common American over-the-counter and prescription medications, including ones for pain, ADHD, depression and many decongestant and allergy medications.

Prepare a travel health kit

Having your medication organized and easy to locate can make the customs and passport control process more orderly. Your health kit should contain the medications you may need, especially those items that may be difficult to find at your destination. Include your prescription and over-the-counter medicines and take enough to last your entire trip, plus extra in case of travel delays. Pack medications in a carry on in case your luggage is lost or delayed.

Avoid buying medicine in other countries

Counterfeit drugs are common in some countries, so only use medicine you bring from home and make sure to pack enough for the duration of your trip, plus extra in case of travel delays. If you must buy drugs during your trip in an emergency contact the nearest US embassy or consulate. They can help you locate medical services and notify your friends, family, or employer if needed. They are available for emergencies 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, overseas and in Washington, DC and can be reached at 888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444.

Bottom line

Plan ahead. Get the information you need before you go. When you're informed, you can take steps to reduce the risk of having problems with medication or medical equipment while you're away. If you run out of medication, contact the U.S. embassy to be connected with local healthcare professionals, and avoid buying medications in open markets because they may not be safe.

You may also want to check the International Narcotics Control Board website that provides general information about narcotics and controlled substances, for countries that have information available. Better safe than sorry,