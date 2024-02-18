Four Things You Need to Know About Presidents Day and the IRS

With Presidents Day just around the corner and the 2024 tax season officially underway, millions of people are preparing to file their federal income tax returns. And as you would expect, this time of the year is also particularly busy for the IRS.

In a statement , IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel mentioned the increase in phone calls the agency typically receives around Presidents Day and the importance of providing efficient taxpayer service.

“We’ve worked hard to provide better taxpayer service for people this filing season with more options to reach the IRS in convenient ways,” Werfel said. “We want taxpayers to have access to the help they need around the clock.”

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

With that in mind, here’s more of what you need to know about dealing with the IRS in the weeks around President's Day to navigate tax season more smoothly.

#1. Is the IRS open on Presidents Day?

First, the IRS is not open on Presidents Day. Monday, Feb. 19, is a federal holiday, IRS employees are federal employees who have that day off.

However, the period surrounding Presidents Day is a busy time for the agency due to the influx of people preparing and filing their taxes. As mentioned, historically in the weeks following the Presidents Day holiday, the IRS has experienced a significant surge in taxpayer phone calls.

As a result, the IRS is encouraging taxpayers to leverage online tools and resources available on IRS.gov. From step-by-step filing guidance to personalized assistance, these digital offerings are designed to provide quick solutions and alleviate pressure on IRS phone lines.

You can also access your personal tax account information by signing into your IRS online account.

From there, you can get virtual assistance for payment-related questions, view your payment history, and manage communication preferences for tax-related issues.

#2. How to track tax refund status

Did you know that according to the IRS, nearly 99% of taxpayers file their federal income tax returns electronically? The IRS points out that e-filing expedites the refund process and minimizes errors, thanks to built-in error checks and tax software calculations. Additionally, opting for direct deposit ensures faster refunds.

You can also track the status of your refund using the "Where's My Refund?" tool on IRS.gov.

#3. You can find a good income tax preparer

If you’re looking for professional assistance to prepare your taxes, the IRS Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers is a resource. Choosing the right preparer, who is qualified and trusted, can help ensure accurate filings. A tax professional or financial advisor can also provide guidance tailored to your circumstances.

#4. Ways to file taxes for free

The IRS offers free online tax preparation for qualifying taxpayers through programs like IRS Free File and in-person assistance via Volunteer Income Tax Assistance ( VITA ) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE). The IRS recently announced special Saturday hours for the next few months for face-to-face help at taxpayer assistance centers across the U.S.

These initiatives are designed to ease the financial burden of tax preparation, especially for individuals and families with low-to-moderate income. (This filing season, IRS Free File is available for people with adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less in 2023.)

Bottom line: 2024 tax season

Although many opt to file early, Tax Day 2024, when taxes are due for most, is April 15. However, throughout tax season, the IRS may extend tax deadlines for people in areas impacted by natural disasters.

It’s also important to be aware of scams and identity theft. The IRS provides Identity Protection PINs (IP PINs) as a proactive measure against tax-related identity theft.

(IP PINs) as a proactive measure against tax-related identity theft. The six-digit code, known only to you and the IRS, helps verify identity and prevent fraudulent tax filings.

Additionally, as Kiplinger has reported, watch for potential legislative tax changes with the child tax credit . That and other proposed tax breaks for businesses and families might impact your tax bill and maybe result in a refund.