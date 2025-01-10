IRS Free File Is Now Open for 2025: Are Your Taxes Eligible?

Avoid the stress of a long-drawn-out tax season by starting early: The IRS Free File tax software program is open as of January 10. Millions of taxpayers can now prepare and file their taxes, and providers will electronically file them for you when the IRS officially begins accepting returns later this month.

Free File’s popularity has been steadily rising in recent years. Last tax season saw about 10% growth, with almost a million taxpayers relying on the IRS’ partnership with Free File software providers.

Plus, some partners will also file your state returns for free.

Get started on your taxes by reviewing the eligibility requirements below and see how you may qualify for this program.

Who can use IRS Free File in 2025?

Taxpayers who meet the below criteria could be eligible to use IRS Free File in 2025:

Adjusted Gross Income ( AGI ) of $84,000 or less for 2024

) of $84,000 or less for 2024 Access to a computer, mobile phone, or tablet

Taxpayers may mail in tax forms if the chosen provider supports this method of filing. Additionally, individuals with gross income above $84,000 could still use Free File through fillable forms (more on those later).

How to free file taxes online

IRS online Free File offers eight private-sector partners for you to choose from, each with guided software. Some offer state tax return preparation. Here are the 2025 Free File partners:

*Note: ezTaxReturn also provides Spanish speakers with an online product.

Not sure which provider to use? The IRS provides a “ Find a Trusted Partner ” button to help you choose. After you answer several return-related questions, the tool lists qualifying providers who may file your taxes for free.

Click on the trusted partner you like and go to their website to start your tax return.

Free File tax credits and deductions

The IRS Free File offers what the tax agency describes as a “simple, no-cost way for taxpayers to claim the full amount of tax benefits for which they’re eligible” — and that extends to tax credits and deductions .

Some of the tax benefits you can claim via this free tax preparation program include:

… and various itemized deductions.

However, not all providers may support the documents required to claim these benefits, so check the company’s website before beginning the tax preparation process.

You can see a list of forms and schedules that could be provided by Free File providers on the IRS’ website here .

Free File Fillable Forms

Starting later this month, taxpayers with an AGI of $84,000 or above in 2024 can use the Free File Fillable Forms (FFFF). These are electronic versions of IRS paper forms but there are some caveats:

Unlike the Free File online software, FFFF offers no tax preparation guidance

FFFF provides limited help with calculations

There is no state tax preparation or filing

However, if you are comfortable reading IRS instructions and publications to prepare your taxes, and your AGI is higher than the Free File maximum, FFFF may be useful.

When can you file taxes in 2025?

You can begin filing your taxes immediately with IRS Free File. While the tax season doesn't officially start until later this month, Free File allows you to prepare your taxes, which will later be electronically filed on the official start date.

As IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel remarked in a press release , “Over the years, Free File has helped millions of taxpayers, providing a fast and simple way to file their returns. This program continues to be a valuable resource for eligible individuals looking to file their taxes for free.”

It’s important to note that IRS Free File is just one of several ways to file your taxes for free .

Last tax season, another free tax filing program launched: IRS Direct File . Unlike Free File, Direct File aims to be available for those with higher incomes. As Kiplinger reported, more taxpayers are expected to be able to use the program this filing season, but some states won’t get to use IRS Direct File .

