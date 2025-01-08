H&R Block Must Revamp Practices and Pay $7 Million for Misleading Tax Filing Services

In a significant development that could impact taxpayers, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has finalized a settlement with H&R Block, one of the nation's leading tax preparation companies.

The order , announced today, mandates changes to H&R Block's advertising and customer service practices for the upcoming 2025 and 2026 tax seasons.

The settlement addresses long-standing issues in the tax preparation industry, particularly the practice of upselling and the difficulties consumers face when trying to access genuinely free tax filing options. Here’s more of what you need to know.

H&R Block FTC settlement

The settlement comes in response to a February 2024 FTC complaint that accused H&R Block of engaging in unfair and deceptive practices. As Kiplinger has reported, the company denied the allegations, which included making it difficult for consumers to downgrade to less expensive tax preparation products and misleadingly advertising H&R Block's "free" tax filing services.

H&R Block must pay $7 million, which will reportedly be used to compensate affected consumers.

Here are other key points of the settlement.

By February 15, 2025, H&R Block must implement a system allowing consumers to downgrade products through automated means, like chatbots, rather than requiring them to contact customer service directly.

The tax prep company must, by 2026, stop deleting consumers' previously entered information (data wiping) when they downgrade products.

H&R Block is now obligated to disclose in its "free" product advertisements either the percentage of taxpayers eligible for these products or state that most taxpayers don't qualify.

Impact on free tax filing

These changes are expected to improve the tax filing experience for millions of U.S. taxpayers.

Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, emphasized the importance of this action, stating in a release, "American taxpayers who seek tax-filing help should be able to choose the services they need—and know the truth about how much they'll pay.”

The FTC hopes to reduce consumer frustration and financial burden during tax season by requiring H&R Block to be more transparent about its "free" offerings and making it easier for consumers to choose appropriate products.

As the 2025 tax season approaches, taxpayers should be aware of these upcoming changes and their rights when using H&R Block's services or tax filing services from other providers.

For example, last year, the FTC found that Intuit, maker of Turbo Tax, misled consumers with "free" tax products and services many people were not eligible for. The Commission found this to violate the Federal Trade Commission Act, which prohibits deceptive acts and practices.

At the time, Intuit said it had “always been clear, fair, and transparent with its customers and was committed to free tax preparation.”