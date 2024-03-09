Ways to Free File Taxes This Year

Tax Day (April 15) is about six weeks away, although so far this tax season, the IRS has already issued $115 billion in refunds for more than 53 million filed returns. However, many people have yet to file. If you are in that group and looking to file your taxes for free, several options exist, including a new Direct File pilot program offered by the IRS in twelve states.

Here is more of what you need to know.

Free tax filing options 2024

Note: Your income, age in some cases, and the complexity of your federal income tax return are some factors that determine which free tax filing options you can use and which are best for you. Additionally, no matter the service you select, various eligibility criteria may make you ineligible to use the free versions of certain products and services.

This list is not all-inclusive, meaning it only mentions some free tax filing options available.

IRS Free File

IRS Free File is an established online option that allows some people to file for free. People with income within a specific limit can use the system to file their federal income tax returns using free electronic guided tax software.

Not many taxpayers eligible for Free File have used it in the past, but this year, the IRS indicated that 10% more people have opted for the program this 2024 filing season.

The program connects taxpayers with the agency’s trusted tax prep partners.

You can use IRS Free File this year if your adjusted gross income (AGI) is $79,000 or less.

That is a $6,000 increase over last year’s income limit for the service.

The IRS Free File program operates with tax preparation providers and has various eligibility rules and products. It has been open since Jan. 12 and will remain open through mid-October. If you are interested in Free File, visit the IRS Free File site. Follow the online lookup tool prompts to find the right product for you.

IRS Free File Fillable Forms

What about IRS Free Fillable Forms? Another product available through the IRS is Free Fillable Forms. If your AGI is over $79,000 and you are comfortable filing your returns without guided prompts, you may want to consider this program.

However, when Free File Fillable Forms closes after Oct. 20, 2024, the IRS says you won’t be able to access your account to e-file, print, or review your information.

IRS Direct File

The IRS has launched a pilot program this tax season called Direct File, the agency’s new in-house tax preparation and filing system. The program enables eligible taxpayers in a dozen states to file their federal returns directly with the IRS at no cost.

The pilot is currently limited in scope and mainly works for people in certain states with relatively straightforward federal income tax returns.

Several hundred taxpayers could participate as tax season progresses.

However, keep in mind that Direct File is a limited test initiative that will only work for some. For example, you cannot use the program if your income is generally over $200,000 or if you have income from retirement distributions or pensions.

For more eligibility information, visit the IRS Direct File program website.

Free tax prep software: H&R Block Free, TurboTax-Free Edition, TaxAct Free, etc.

Tax preparation providers like H&R Block, Intuit TurboTax, TaxAct, Cash App Taxes, FreeTaxUSA, Tax Slayer, etc., offer services including online tax filing. In some cases, if you meet specific criteria, you can use a product version that allows you to file your federal income taxes for free.

However, read the fine print (the details and disclaimers explaining who is or isn't eligible for free filing). As Kiplinger has reported, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently filed legal complaints against Intuit, maker of TurboTax, and H&R Block for allegedly misleading taxpayers into paying for tax prep they thought would be free. Intuit is appealing the findings, but the allegations underscore the importance of knowing what you are paying for.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

If you make $64,000 or less, have a disability, or speak limited English, you may be eligible for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance offered in community centers, libraries, malls, and similar locations.

You can locate VITA sites and other important information about the program by visiting the IRS website or calling 800-906-9887.

Free tax filing for older adults: TCE

The IRS offers tax counseling for people aged 60 and older. That counseling program, known as TCE or Tax Counseling for the Elderly, operates in partnership with the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program and utilizes IRS-certified volunteers specializing in pensions and other retirement-related concerns unique to older adults.

The IRS provides an online lookup tool to find a TCE provider.

MilTax: Free online tax help for the military

MilTax is a program backed by the U.S. Department of Defense that assists U.S. military members, their families, survivors, and some Veterans. The program offers free tax software and personalized tax help from trained consultants. It’s designed to specifically address the unique tax concerns of the military community. MilTax allows you to file a federal return and up to three state returns for free.

To see if you are eligible, visit the MilTax services website through Military OneSource. Additionally, some of the previously mentioned tax software providers, for example, Tax Act, TurboTax, H&R Block, etc., may offer free federal tax filing to eligible U.S. military members.

Last day to file taxes

Tax Day is April 15, 2024. That is the last day to file your 2023 federal income tax return unless you apply for an extension with the IRS (by April 15) or the IRS has granted an extended deadline due to storms or other natural disasters in your area.

Note: April 15 is also the last day you can contribute to an IRA or health savings account (HSA) for 2023 unless you have an IRS tax deadline extension.