Should IRS Direct File Return Next Year to Compete With TurboTax, H&R Block?

The IRS recently completed its Direct File pilot program. This test tax filing initiative was designed to offer taxpayers a new, simple way to file their federal taxes directly with the agency for free.

By the final week of the 2024 tax season, the IRS says Direct File processed over 5,000 accepted returns daily, totaling more than 140,000 filings. Taxpayers collectively claimed over $90 million in tax refunds and reported $35 million in tax balances due. Millions of visitors reportedly visited the Direct File website to learn more about the filing option.

That has some wondering whether the program, which has critics, including some in the United States Congress and tax prep industry giants like Intuit TurboTax and H&R Block, will return next year.

Among those are numerous lawmakers and organizations urging U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel to give the program another try next tax season.

IRS tax filing pilot program

Commissioner Werfel has emphasized the IRS commitment to providing taxpayers with convenient filling options, saying, "We wanted to test new ways to give taxpayers an easy, accurate, and free way to file their taxes online directly with the IRS."

The IRS Direct File pilot program was available to a limited number of people in 12 states during the 2024 tax season.

Direct File gradually expanded its availability throughout the filing season, experiencing a surge in taxpayer interest in pilot states as the tax deadline approached.

Werfel also highlighted the positive response from users, who said they found Direct File fast and easy to use. According to an IRS survey of Direct File users, 90% ranked their experience as "Excellent" or "Above Average." Additionally, 86% of respondents indicated their trust in the IRS increased due to using Direct File.

Key states in the Direct File pilot included California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Washington. California and Texas had the most taxpayers using the system, with 33,238 and 29,099, respectively. Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wyoming also participated.

“The IRS was also pleased that we saw increases in use for other free options for taxpayers this tax season, including Free File and returns prepared at our VITA and TCE sites,” Werfel added in a statement regarding the pilot. (IRS Free File focuses on taxpayers with income under $79,000.)

The future of IRS Direct File

Operational costs of the Direct File pilot, including customer service and technology, totaled about $2.4 million. The IRS plans to analyze data collected during the pilot, including taxpayer feedback, to inform product updates and enhancements and assess the program’s future.

Meanwhile, numerous lawmakers, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), advocate keeping and expanding the Direct File platform. In a recent letter to Treasury Secretary Yellen and IRS Commissioner Werfel, they reportedly described the pilot as an "incredible success."

The letter also emphasized Direct File's potential to provide a free and easy tax filing alternative to commercial providers. The Coalition for Free and Fair Filing , comprised of about 255 organizations in the U.S., wrote a similar letter touting the program's popularity among taxpayers. That letter also noted Federal Trade Commission (FTC) concerns surrounding allegedly misleading and deceptive advertising involving two tax prep industry giants, Intuit Turbo Tax and H&R Block.

The coalition's website states, “Americans spend 1.7 billion hours or $31 billion annually to file their taxes.” The group contends most individuals should be able to do this for free in less time with options like Direct File. However, some in the U.S. House of Representatives have expressed concern about Direct File, saying it "unilaterally makes the IRS the tax preparer, filer, and auditor for the American people."

The decision on the program's continuation is pending. However, the IRS is preparing to release a comprehensive report on the pilot later this spring so taxpayers can expect further updates on the fate of IRS Direct File.