Amazon Prime Members Can Now Save Nearly $70 Per Year on Gas

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can now add discounts on fuel to your ever-expanding list of perks

The Amazon logo is seen in this illustrtion photo taken in Warsaw, Poland
(Image credit: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty)
Kathryn Pomroy
By
published
in News

The newest membership benefit from Amazon will have you dancing at the pump. Amazon Prime members can now save 10 cents per gallon, or nearly $70 per year on average, at select bp America, Amoco, and ampm gas stations across the U.S. 

That’s a savings of nearly $70 per year—or nearly half the cost of an annual Prime membership, and just the latest in a long line of perks from the e-commerce giant. In fact, in 2025, Amazon plans to add an electric vehicle charging savings offer with bp pulse, bp’s electric vehicle charging business. Details will be revealed next year.

How to save at the pump

To activate the 10 cents per gallon savings, Prime members can visit amazon.com/fuelsavings to activate the offer. You’ll also need a free earnify account with bp. The two accounts will be connected once you activate the offer, which you only have to do once. You can then use the free earnify app store locator to find the nearest bp, Amoco, or ampm gas station. 

To redeem at the pump, simply input your phone number or whatever payment method you’ve linked to your account. Or, you can redeem at the pump with the free earnify app by selecting the gas station and pump you use. 

What other perks come with a Prime membership?

According to Statista, there are nearly 200 million Prime members worldwide. Its vast selection of products, year-round low prices across over 35 product categories, access to exclusive Prime deals, and an array of additional benefits make a Prime membership worth the $139 per year you’ll fork out. 

Not sure Prime is worth the price? Here’s a few reasons that might change your mind:

  • Free Prime delivery. Tens of millions of Amazon’s most popular items are available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery. 
  • Exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days. Last year, Amazon customers saved nearly $24 billion from deals and coupons alone. 
  • Access to a huge collection of premium programming on Prime Video and Prime member-exclusive live sports, including Thursday Night Football, WNBA, and
    NWSL.
  • Ad-free access to more than 100 million songs and millions of podcast episodes with Amazon Music.
  • Prescription medications as low as $1 per month and fast, free delivery from Amazon Pharmacy.
  • Access to unlimited eligible generic prescription medications for only $5 per month (including free delivery) with RxPass from Amazon Pharmacy.
  • Health care from One Medical for a discounted membership fee of only $9 per month (or $99 annually), with the option to add up to five additional family members for only $6 per month (or $66 annually) each.
  • Unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and local grocery and specialty retailers in the U.S. with a $9.99 monthly or $99.99 yearly grocery subscription. 
  • Unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos.
  • Instant access to free games, a free Twitch channel subscription, and more gaming benefits with Prime Gaming.
  • Thousands of book titles are available on Amazon Kindle.
  • A free Grubhub+ membership valued at $120 per year, offering unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders.

How to join Prime

Don’t have Prime? Learn more about Prime benefits and join today or start a free 30-day trial if eligible. A Prime membership is $14.99 per month or $139 per year if paid annually. Young adults ages 18-24 and college students can try Prime with a six-month trial and then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days and then pay $6.99 monthly.

 

Kathryn Pomroy
Kathryn Pomroy
Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

