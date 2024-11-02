Amazon Prime Members Can Now Save Nearly $70 Per Year on Gas

The newest membership benefit from Amazon will have you dancing at the pump. Amazon Prime members can now save 10 cents per gallon, or nearly $70 per year on average, at select bp America, Amoco, and ampm gas stations across the U.S.

That’s a savings of nearly $70 per year—or nearly half the cost of an annual Prime membership, and just the latest in a long line of perks from the e-commerce giant. In fact, in 2025, Amazon plans to add an electric vehicle charging savings offer with bp pulse, bp’s electric vehicle charging business. Details will be revealed next year.

How to save at the pump

To activate the 10 cents per gallon savings, Prime members can visit amazon.com/fuelsavings to activate the offer. You’ll also need a free earnify account with bp. The two accounts will be connected once you activate the offer, which you only have to do once. You can then use the free earnify app store locator to find the nearest bp, Amoco, or ampm gas station.

To redeem at the pump, simply input your phone number or whatever payment method you’ve linked to your account. Or, you can redeem at the pump with the free earnify app by selecting the gas station and pump you use.

What other perks come with a Prime membership?

According to Statista, there are nearly 200 million Prime members worldwide. Its vast selection of products, year-round low prices across over 35 product categories, access to exclusive Prime deals, and an array of additional benefits make a Prime membership worth the $139 per year you’ll fork out.

Not sure Prime is worth the price? Here’s a few reasons that might change your mind:

How to join Prime

Don’t have Prime? Learn more about Prime benefits and join today or start a free 30-day trial if eligible. A Prime membership is $14.99 per month or $139 per year if paid annually. Young adults ages 18-24 and college students can try Prime with a six-month trial and then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days and then pay $6.99 monthly.