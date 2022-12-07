Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet: A Secret to Saving on Groceries
Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet is a hidden gem for shoppers looking to save on grocery products.
Your Amazon Prime subscription holds many secrets and perks. Among them is a powerful tool to save on groceries — welcome news to shoppers battered by inflation, and watching food costs skyrocketing.
This Amazon hack is Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet (opens in new tab), a subset of Prime’s other online offerings, including Amazon Fresh (opens in new tab) and Amazon Grocery (opens in new tab). Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet carries pantry staples, plus non-perishable items, meaning no produce, but you will find meat and seafood — Slim Jim Steakhouse Strips and Crown Prince canned tuna, to be exact.
The beauty of it is that, unlike other grocery outlets that are confined to mostly house brands, Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet has everything — major manufacturers, unknowns, and boutiques. You can also use the search function in Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet, another plus.
Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet categories
- Deals: This page offers grocery “coupons” at checkout, saving an additional 10%-30% or specific dollar savings, including $7 off. Items included Nature Valley granola bars, Red Bull drinks, Larabar banana bread and Starburst candy.
- Snacks: Here you’ll find chips and crisps, cookies, meat snacks, crackers and pretzels as well as gift baskets.
- Breakfast foods: includes cereals, toaster pastries, instant breakfast drinks and more.
- Baby food: baby formula, cereal and porridge and snack foods.
- Cooking staples: Here you’ll find packaged meals and side dishes, meat, poultry and seafood (think canned and dry), vegetables, beans and peas, and Sloppy Joe mix, happily important enough to merit its own category.
Other categories include warm and cold beverages, candy and chocolate, and products in Amazon’s Subscribe & Save collection.
Subscribe & Save is another way to save on groceries (and other products) on Amazon. If you choose Subscribe & Save, you’ll get further discounts by signing up for automatic re-delivery of specific products. Note that you’re notified well in advance when a Subscribe & Save shipment is going out, and you have the option of skipping shipments at no cost.
The Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet perk is a bonus separate from Amazon Outlet and Amazon Warehouse — other good ways to save on groceries and other items. Oh, and in case you’ve forgotten, Amazon Prime members also get discounts at Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon.
Counting perks has become a must for those considering the fate of their Amazon Prime membership, which became 17% more costly in 2022. Some perks, including Amazon Treasure Truck and Amazon Drive, have been axed (or soon will be). But a bonus came in 2022 when Amazon Music opened up its record vaults for Amazon Prime subscribers.
Bob is a Senior Online Editor at Kiplinger.com. He has more than 40 years of experience in online, print and visual journalism. Bob has worked as an award-winning writer and editor in the Washington, D.C., market as well as at news organizations in New York, Michigan and California. Bob joined Kiplinger in 2016, bringing a wealth of expertise covering retail, entertainment, and money-saving trends and topics. He was one of the first journalists at a daily news organization to aggressively cover retail as a specialty, and has been lauded in the retail industry for his expertise. Bob has also been an adjunct and associate professor of print, online and visual journalism at Syracuse University and Ithaca College. He has a master’s degree from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and a bachelor’s degree in communications and theater from Hope College.
