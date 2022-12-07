Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet: A Secret to Saving on Groceries

Your Amazon Prime subscription holds many secrets and perks. Among them is a powerful tool to save on groceries — welcome news to shoppers battered by inflation, and watching food costs skyrocketing.

This Amazon hack is Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet (opens in new tab), a subset of Prime’s other online offerings, including Amazon Fresh (opens in new tab) and Amazon Grocery (opens in new tab). Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet carries pantry staples, plus non-perishable items, meaning no produce, but you will find meat and seafood — Slim Jim Steakhouse Strips and Crown Prince canned tuna, to be exact.

The beauty of it is that, unlike other grocery outlets that are confined to mostly house brands, Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet has everything — major manufacturers, unknowns, and boutiques. You can also use the search function in Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet, another plus.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet categories

Deals: This page offers grocery “coupons” at checkout, saving an additional 10%-30% or specific dollar savings, including $7 off. Items included Nature Valley granola bars, Red Bull drinks, Larabar banana bread and Starburst candy.

This page offers grocery “coupons” at checkout, saving an additional 10%-30% or specific dollar savings, including $7 off. Items included Nature Valley granola bars, Red Bull drinks, Larabar banana bread and Starburst candy. Snacks: Here you’ll find chips and crisps, cookies, meat snacks, crackers and pretzels as well as gift baskets.

Here you’ll find chips and crisps, cookies, meat snacks, crackers and pretzels as well as gift baskets. Breakfast foods: includes cereals, toaster pastries, instant breakfast drinks and more.

includes cereals, toaster pastries, instant breakfast drinks and more. Baby food: baby formula, cereal and porridge and snack foods.

baby formula, cereal and porridge and snack foods. Cooking staples: Here you’ll find packaged meals and side dishes, meat, poultry and seafood (think canned and dry), vegetables, beans and peas, and Sloppy Joe mix, happily important enough to merit its own category.

Other categories include warm and cold beverages, candy and chocolate, and products in Amazon’s Subscribe & Save collection.

Subscribe & Save is another way to save on groceries (and other products) on Amazon. If you choose Subscribe & Save, you’ll get further discounts by signing up for automatic re-delivery of specific products. Note that you’re notified well in advance when a Subscribe & Save shipment is going out, and you have the option of skipping shipments at no cost.

The Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet perk is a bonus separate from Amazon Outlet and Amazon Warehouse — other good ways to save on groceries and other items. Oh, and in case you’ve forgotten, Amazon Prime members also get discounts at Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon.

Counting perks has become a must for those considering the fate of their Amazon Prime membership , which became 17% more costly in 2022. Some perks, including Amazon Treasure Truck and Amazon Drive , have been axed (or soon will be). But a bonus came in 2022 when Amazon Music opened up its record vaults for Amazon Prime subscribers.