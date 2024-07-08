10 Money-Saving Hacks for Amazon Shoppers

If you're searching for bargains, look no further. Check out these hacks, including how to use coupons to shop, find lightning deals and save money on Amazon.

Kathryn Pomroy
By
published
Contributions from
,

An Amazon delivery driver carries boxes into a van outside of a distribution facility

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amazon is once again America's second favorite retail giant (just behind Walmart), according to the National Retail Federation's 2023 Top 100 Retailers report. And, for good reason. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Kathryn Pomroy
Kathryn Pomroy
Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8