Get $80 Cash Back From Target With New RedCard Offer

If you love shopping at Target, you'll love their RedCard. Target has three types of cards to choose from: Credit, debit and reloadable. All cardholders receive a number of perks including a 5% discount on purchases at Target stores (including in-store Starbucks cafés) and at Target.com.

Target has an additional $40 bonus for new card holders when you acquire your RedCard before October 14, 2023. There are more great cash back credit card opportunities to consider if this one has you wanting more ways to earn when you spend.

Bonus offer

RedCard Reloadable

Get a $40 credit when you open a RedCard Reloadable Account and spend $40 at Target. You must successfully register online at redcardreloadable.com for a new account, then activate the permanent card once received in the mail and spend $40 in one transaction within 45 days of registering the card. .

There is no fee for loading cash utilizing barcode reload at a Target location. The amount of each add money transaction at Target locations must be at least $20.00. You can also add money to your account from an external bank account or money app (like Venmo or Paypal) and receive direct deposits. Free cash withdrawals are available at any AllPoint ATM located inside of a Target location

RedCard Debit and Credit Cards

If you open a new RedCard debit and credit card you will receive a coupon for $40 off a future qualifying purchase over $40 to be used after you are approved for the card. The coupon will be mailed to you with your RedCard and will be valid through 11/13/23.

If you decide to get the RedCard credit card, you will earn 2% back on dining and gas purchases and 1% everywhere else outside of Target. The cash back rewards you earn are redeemable toward Target gift cards. You also will not earn 1% rewards when you shop at Target or Target.com, but the 5% RedCard Discount program applies to those purchases.

RedCard debit card holders pay for Target purchases directly from an existing checking account. You are required to link the card to an existing checking account and it can only be used at Target stores and Target.com.

Rewards and perks for all cardholders

In this case, all cards are created equally. You don't need to hold the credit card or link your checking account to the RedCard debit card to get the best perks. All cardholders, including the reloadable card, are eligible for the following rewards:

5% off every day at Target and Target.com

at Target and Target.com No annual or monthly fees

Free 2-day shipping on most items at Target.com

Get an additional 30 days for returns and exchanges

RedCard Exclusives including special items and offers

