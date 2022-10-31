Apple Shops Are Popping Up in Target Stores

After a rough year trying to offload overstocks and returns , Target is doubling down on its relationship with Apple hoping to revive in-store sales with Apple popup shops and reward customers who are members of Target Circle, its free customer loyalty program, with exclusive deals on Apple products and services. While the pop-up stores are, obviously, a brick-and-mortar option, these Apple products and discounts are also available at Target.com and via the Target app.

Apple shop-within-a-shop stores have popped up in more than 150 Target stores (opens in new tab), enhancing an already firm relationship the two retailers enjoyed. That number is more than three times the number of previous Apple stores inside a Target store. The first Apple shop-in-shop at Target opened in February 2021, during the pandemic.

In addition to these offers on Apple products – Apple watches, Airpods, iPads and the new iPhone 14, for example – shoppers who are Target Circle members get targeted offers from Apple services. Those offers include Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+ and iCloud+, free deals that could run as long as five months.



Target Circle members also have a four-month free trial of Apple Fitness+, which represents a bonus month. (Apple usually offers Apple Fitness+ as a three month freebie and charges $9.99 a month after the free trial). No purchase is necessary for the Target promotion. Apple Fitness+ offers more than 3,000 workouts and meditations, with new ones added weekly. Workouts range from 5 minutes to 45 minutes, led by trainers.

“For years, Target has been a destination for Apple products. Now we are excited to deepen our collaboration with Apple so even more guests can access the exceptional Apple at Target shop-in-shop experience,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “Guests love the branded and immersive retail experiences we’re creating with Apple and other partners including Disney, Ulta Beauty and Levi’s.”

Target isn’t not alone among traditional bricks and mortar retailers in firming key relationships with name-brand suppliers. Kohl’s is doing it with high-end beauty supplier Sephora, as well as offering Amazon return services in stores.