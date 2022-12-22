Family Holiday Meal Deals from Walmart, Target, Kroger
Retailers are offering holiday meal deals — heavily discounting an array of foods to help shoppers battered by crippling grocery costs.
Three major grocery retailers are slashing prices on holiday meal deals for inflation-weary shoppers to put together bargain meal plans, some for as little as $10, through the Christmas holiday. Kroger, Target and Walmart separately rolled out holiday specials as shoppers head to the supermarket for last-minute shopping leading up to Christmas Day.
Kroger — the national grocery chain — is pushing the $10 meal deals (opens in new tab) for families of four and expanding it to meals all day. These include:
- Traditional breakfast: A dozen Kroger eggs, Kroger sausage patties, fresh fruit and toast.
- Grilled cheese with tomato soup and a side of fresh baby carrots.
- Spaghetti and meatballs with a fresh Kroger Caesar chopped salad kit.
- Rotisserie chicken, Russet potatoes and frozen vegetables.
- Pizza and a fresh Kroger Mediterranean-style chopped salad kit.
Matt Meyer, Kroger’s vice president of pricing and promotion, said, "From entertaining and preparing your holiday meal to cooking for kids at home for the holidays, we have customers covered with hundreds of ways to save on the products that mean the most to them. This month alone, we will offer more than $360 million in savings, ensuring our customers have all the fresh and festive food they need to make their holidays memorable."
Target’s holiday meal for 4 at $25 (opens in new tab)includes a five-pound bag of potatoes, cans of cut green beans, sweet corn and mushroom soup, dinner rolls, a 6-10-pound spiral-cut bone-in ham and a carton of ice cream. Target also emphasized that they offer speedy, last-minute delivery or pickup of meals — as late as 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.
“As guests turn to Target to finish up their holiday shopping, our stores nationwide are well-stocked, staffed with the best team in retail and ready with great deals on everything needed to host gatherings, give gifts and celebrate the season,” said Mark Schindele, Target’s executive vice president and chief stores officer.
Walmart is essentially extending the meal deals that it rolled out for Thanksgiving, (opens in new tab) giving shoppers a break on an array of holiday-dinner-focused foods. It said it rolled back prices on several grocery items to 2021 prices. Shoppers will find discounts on ham, whole turkeys for under $1 per pound, potatoes, frozen macaroni and cheese as well as fresh pumpkin pie.
Deep-discount grocery chains Aldi and Lidl also cut grocery prices ahead of Thanksgiving.
Although many analysts say inflation is easing, grocery prices aren’t. In November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall food prices soared by 10.6%. Grocery prices ticked up 12% and menu prices rose 8.5%.
